Zidane's philosophical approach to the future has the French coach linked with a move to coach his national team

Thursday sees some fairly sensible comments uttered by Coach Zizou just a few days ago being interpreted as proof positive that the Frenchman is about to jump ship from Real Madrid at the end of the season before his contract is over.

Again.

The theory goes that because Zinedine Zidane has not given a definitive 'yes' to seeing out the final year of his contract with Real Madrid which runs until 2022, it means that he won't. To be fair, the promise of Gareth Bale returning next season might well push him over the edge.

Those comments made last week are "I don't look more than the day to day. I don't plan anything. You can sign for ten years here and tomorrow you are gone. And the reverse." On this, Zidane has a fair point. Sports Burst alone has had the Real Madrid manager on the brink of being fired at least three times this season, and may do so again should El Clasico go south on Saturday, April 10.

So, three possibly options are up for grabs for Zidane this summer should Gareth Bale's reappearance drive him from Madrid.

a) Taking over the French national team with Didier Deschamps potentially stepping down after the Euros. That would leave a fascinating scenario with the possible recall of Karim Benzema.

b) The lure of Juventus which might abandon the Andrea Pirlo project just one year in.

c) Simply having some down time again and enjoying life before rejoining Real Madrid in November 2022.

The person Coach Zizou would be taking over from is currently set to be Raul, former teammate, former legend and also coach of the team's second team, Castilla, which is knocking on the door of promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.

Ansu Fati set for key fortnight to decide future

While talk of Coach Zizou's future is pure conjecture, the sad reality for Ansu Fati is looking a little more solid, but not in a good way.

The 18-year-old is struggling to recover from a knee injury suffered at the beginning of November, and several outlets in Spain report that the Barcelona youngster will undergo two weeks of stress tests on his left knee to decide whether another operation will be needed to repair a torn meniscus.

According to reports, Ansu Fati suffered another setback and might need a third operation on his knee 🚨



Just a few days ago, Ronald Koeman said Fati's recovery had taken longer than expected 😕 https://t.co/oKMneHxeVQ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 24, 2021

That would see Fati missing the rest of the season for Barcelona and also the European Championships with Spain being held this summer.

Barcelona return to action in LaLiga on beIN SPORTS against Real Valladolid at 3PM ET.

Egypt look to Salah for AFCON qualification

The final qualification matches for AFCON 2021 - in January 2022 in Cameroon - continue across beIN SPORTS today. Burkina Faso and Guinea reached the finals on Wednesday and today sees some more big fish also trying to flop into the net called qualification.

That shoal is lead by Mohamed Salah's Egypt who are taking on Kenya where a point will be enough for the Pharaohs.

That match gets underway on beIN XTRA at 12PM ET while on beIN SPORTS at the same time, Ghana are also looking for a win in South Africa. Three teams are currently tied on nine points in Group C and only two can go through. A win is definitely needed.

Zambia will take on Algeria at 3PM ET on beIN SPORTS with Libya against Tunisia at 3PM ET on beIN XTRA.