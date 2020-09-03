By Tim Stannard

Bartomeu refuses to negotiate transfer fee for Messi leaving a climbdown or the law courts as Messi's next option

Well. The one definitive thing to say about the Leo Messi saga is that if the footballer was more out than in at Barcelona on Wednesday, then the footballer is more than in than out a day later.

Messi's agent-father, Jorge Messi - and his brother for good measure - met with Barcelona's bosses on Wednesday evening in Spain and although the session went a little longer than the 22 seconds predicted by Sports Burst, the outcome remained the same. Stalemate.

Team Messi insist that the player's contract allows a get-out this summer, a year ahead of its completion in 2021. Team Barca disagree and will not accept any kind of negotiation for Messi's exit unless the Argentine forward's clause of over $700 million is paid.

With the source code of Messi's original demand to leaving Barcelona being potentially dud, word out of Argentina is that a backtrack could be on the cards. A Messi cousin, Maxi Biancucchi, now says that he is not sure if the player will leave Barca and an Argentine journalist, Martín Arévalo, from TyC reports that Messi is contemplating staying on until the end of his deal.

This now leaves two possible paths for the saga to end. Either Messi's team throws in the towel and the footballer plays out the 2020-21 season with the club or the contract goes before a judge to say which party is in the right.

Real Madrid out of cash for Van de Beek deal

There will be grumbles in the Real Madrid camp on Thursday with the Dutch winger, Donny van de Beek, set to be announced as Manchester United's latest signing.

In an alternate timeline it would have been Real Madrid wheeling the former Ajax man out at the Santiago Bernabeu. But in the current dark timeline, the Santiago Bernabeu is having a major overall while the club's transfer funds have been curtailed somewhat by the COVID-19 crisis.

That's according to van de Beek's agent, Sjaak Swart, who reveals that "in March everything was ready to go to Real Madrid, but with the pandemic everything was postponed. The clubs have no income."

From a potential Real Madrid player going to United, to a current Real Madrid player going to United.

That could be the destiny of Sergio Reguilon on an Old Trafford loan deal. While Coach Zizou is reportedly a fan of the full-back who spent last season with Sevilla, Marcelo and Ferland Mendy occupy those spots in the current Madrid roster.

As does Gareth Bale, who might have some sympathy going back in his direction on Thursday after revealing that he tried to leave Real Madrid last summer to go to the Chinese Super League, but the club prevented the deal from going through. So it is Real Madrid's mess to clean up now.

Ansu Fati set for Spain debut at seventeen

The UEFA Nations League is back!

The timing may not exactly be ideal for a near incomprehensible competition with European clubs either ending seasons, beginning them, or being hit with COVID-19 outbreaks, but nothing stops this explanation-defying jamboree.

That could be very good news for Ansu Fati. Not only is the Barcelona player being allowed to escape the 'chaos' described by Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou but the 17-year-old might well make his debut for Spain on Thursday.

Luis Enrique's men are taking on Germany in Stuttgart behind closed doors in a very much new-look side that contains the likes of Reguilon, Adama Traore and Oscar Rodriguez.