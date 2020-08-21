by Tim Stannard

Messi said to be more out than in at Barcelona as Koeman admits player is feeling down in the dumps

Ronald Koeman has a busy weekend to come.

No time to watch the two European finals for the new Barcelona boss, although he would potentially be missing out on seeing a Barca player winning the Champions League if Philippe Coutinho has a good day with Bayern Munich.

First off, Koeman admits himself that he needs to run a personal PR campaign for Lionel Messi to convince him that Barcelona is the place to be next season and that the club won't be battling Villarreal for a fourth Champions League spot in LaLiga, while Gerard Pique is alongside Sergio Ramos in Real Madrid's backline after a dramatic transfer.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet, NOS, Koeman admitted that Messi is currently feeling "disappointed."

Indeed, so disappointed says Spanish outlet RAC1, that he has apparently told Koeman that he is more out than in at Barcelona.

Whether a M-Exit is realistic is debatable due to Messi's contract with Barcelona running till 2021 and a whopping salary that Forbes reports is $72m a year. However, it is not a good situation for Barca to be in, considering the previous footballing funks Messi has had when downing tools with Argentina.

To this end, Koeman has begun work on his second job - planning next season when only eight players are confirmed to be staying. In the same interview, Koeman reveals that he has had early ideas and spoke about his plan to move Frenkie de Jong to play as a midfield pivot and bring in Antoine Griezmann from the wing.

The Sports Burst live show has the Magisterial Ray Hudson on board today who might have a thing or two to say about Barcelona's....interesting week.

Ligue 1 gets underway despite COVID-19 backlash

Just minutes after the end of that show and a brand new campaign in Ligue 1 gets underway with Bordeaux hosting Nantes - coverage begins on beIN SPORTS from 12:30PM ET.

Unfortunately, although it is a new season in France after a 167 day break, there is a familiar theme to the restart: COVID-19. Ligue 1 was one of the few leagues in Europe that stopped in March due to the outbreak but never came back.

⚽🍷🌻🥐🗻🚜🥖🗼🚄⚽



The “Farmers League” is back!



Take in the sights of France this weekend across 7 matches 🇫🇷



Apologies to @PSG_English and @OL_English who were busy in Lisbon… 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jqNesqG7f4 — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) August 21, 2020

Friday's opener was supposed to be Marseille taking on Saint Etienne. However, four positive cases in the Marseille camp forced a postponement as the number breached the new guidelines on dealing with COVID-19 in France.

If there are three or less cases in a team, than a game can go on which is why on Friday, Angers announced one new case, along with two from Nice, to go with three revealed by Nimes, but their matches will be taking place this weekend as planned.

Lyon and PSG will be missing out on the opening weekend with both teams having been busy crushing it in Europe.

Sevilla looks for sixth Europa League win in six finals

Another team crushing it Europe is Sevilla with the LaLiga outfit taking on Inter in the Europa League final in Cologne, Germany.

Although the players and coach at Sevilla may be different this year with Julen Lopetegui in charge, the club is continuing a recent tradition with the Spanish side making its sixth Europa League final appearance. The previous five finals all saw wins for Sevilla in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The match will see Sevilla's near 14-month season finally ending after it all began with a friendly clash against Reading on the 13th July 2019.

The women's Champions League is restarting on Friday with eight teams gathering in Bilbao and San Sebastian in Spain for a one-leg knockout tournament. Lyon remain the favorites having won the tournament for the past four years. The all-Spanish affair of Atletico Madrid taking on Barcelona is Friday's standout match in San Mames.