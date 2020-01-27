Sports Burst - In Memory of Mamba January 27, 2020 18:35 25:47 min Gabrielle Amado and Eric Krakauer follow the tributes from across the world of sports following the tragic passing of Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianni and seven others. Sports Burst is presented by Bosch ICON NBA Sports Burst Kobe Bryant Bosch ICON -Latest Videos 2:14 min PitchCam: Arthur, Arturo Can't Rescue Barca 25:47 min Sports Burst - In Memory of Mamba 1:13 min Real Madrid Holds Minute's Silence For Kobe Bryant 0:28 min Eriksen Arrives In Milan For Inter Move 0:37 min Neymar on Kobe: "Great Sadness" 1:54 min Kobe Bryant's Career in Numbers 0:56 min Popovich: "We all feel a sense of loss" 1:55 min Messi Pays Tribute To Bryant 1:55 min Mavericks To Retire Number 24 Jersey 1:55 min How Kobe Became An All-Time Great