By Tim Stannard

Jorge Messi arrives in town to talk turkey with Barcelona as Frenkie Jong calls chaos at the Camp Nou

It is a heck of a long way to travel for what Sports Burst suspects will be a 22-second long meeting.

Actually, it is a heck of an expensive way to travel for a 22-second long meeting.

Jorge Messi - father and agent of Lionel Messi - arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday morning after crossing the Atlantic on a private jet from Argentina and is set for a meeting with Barca's bosses that will probably start with quick pleasantries.

The insistence of Messi being able to leave Barca for free will then arise to be followed by an abrupt negative response. And that'll be that.

The stance of both parties will remain the same. Messi's people claim his contract is done and dusted at Barcelona. The club and LaLiga disagree and insist that a buyout clause of over $700m will either have to be paid by Messi himself or any club that wants him.

As Barca midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, admitted to Dutch media outlet NOS, "it's a chaos, there's a lot going on."

Not great news. However, de Jong was able to give some solace to Barca fans by revealing that Messi was still in the team WhatsApp group.

Unless Messi's father has a cunning plan to end the impasse, clubs such as Manchester City can continue to make financial plans for reported five-year deals which involve making Messi end his career on baseball field in New York, but they will not come to fruition.

A week after his burofax of destiny, Messi is just as much as a Barcelona player as he was before.

James ends sticky situation at Madrid to join Toffees

Real Madrid looks set to shed a couple of midfielders on Wednesday as its cost-cutting summer plan continues. James Rodriguez should be announced at Everton's new signing for a fee of around $26 million.

The Colombian must have done something to really, really, really upset the Frenchman as James has never been on the good side of Madrid's French coach. Brahim Diaz is expected to sign off on a one-year loan deal with Milan.

Medicals scheduled for James Rodriguez as new Everton player. Paperworks completed between #EFC and Real Madrid. Ancelotti called him so many times... key man to get the Colombian star 📲🔵 #James #HereWeGo https://t.co/JDMsnThf0o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

That leaves two more big targets in Madrid's exit door sights. The first is Mariano Diaz who has been linked with Benfica for a wee while without too much happening.

And then there is Gareth Bale. Talks are expected between the player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, and Florentino Perez to engineer a move that would make Coach Zizou so happy he would do laps of the Santiago Bernabeu on a unicycle.

But that won't be easy. While Real Madrid will be prepared to go low with the a price tag just to ditch the unwanted Welshman, Bale's current wage demands are going to be far too steep for most suitors.

Arsenal signs up Gabriel as PSG pursue Bellerin

Arsenal has finally snapped up Lille's Brazilian center-back, Gabriel Magalhaes for a $26m fee. Gabriel was a key part of Lille's third-place finish last season and sees the buying-flipping Lille making a profit in the summer transfer market of $73 million so far.

But as one defender comes in at Arsenal, another could well be leaving to balance the books at the cash-strapped club. PSG is reportedly interested in picking Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin for $30 million to replace the departed Thomas Meunier.

