Sports Burst - Another Twist in the LaLiga Title Race
March 9, 2020
17:36
25:19 min
Eric Krakauer and Ray Hudson scrutinize Real Madrid's lackluster performance against Betis and Barcelona's undeserving win over Real Sociedad.
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Sports Burst
La Liga