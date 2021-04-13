Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Three becomes four in LaLiga as Sevilla sneak back into contention as late-comers to the LaLiga title party

If Barcelona or Real Madrid fans were looking at the LaLiga standings today and spied their respective team just six points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings with 24 points left to play for, then both sets would be feeling reasonably optimistic.

So shouldn't Sevilla supporters feel the same?

It looks like the Andalusian side came away from the weekend as the biggest winners, having taken advantage of Real Madrid nipping three points from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid dropping even more against Betis.

On Monday, Sevilla popped up with an epic 4-3 win against Celta Vigo to expand the official contenders in the LaLiga title race to four with all the teams separated by just six points. The victory continues a handy run of form which sees Sevilla picking up 13 points from the last 15 in LaLiga.

So what is the case for Sevilla winning LaLiga? Slim, but winnable.

Atletico Madrid at the top are only seventh best in the form guide in LaLiga and looked fatigued at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Coach Zizou is openly concerned about Real Madrid's ability to compete in both the Champions League and LaLiga.

Barcelona? Always one loss away from a crisis - and the team have just had the biggest of losses.

So Sevilla might be stealth-equipped Goldilocks club of LaLiga - no one suspects the side of doing anything, and may not even notice them doing it at all.

PSG go through Champions League wringer again against Bayern

PSG face their latest, final challenge on Tuesday, the kind of challenge only PSG seem to have to go through.

The first was to at least reach a Champions League final and then win it if possible. Done. Apart from the winning bit.

Next, overcome the team's reputation of choking in the Champions League, especially against Barcelona. That was accomplished with aplomb in the Last 16 stages of the current competition.

Next up, dominate a European giant to show that the team is drinking from the same water fountain of power - mission completed against Bayern Munich last week.

Now? Well, combine the last two challenges today.

That means not throwing away a 3-2 lead from the first leg to knock out current champions, Bayern Munich, before having to go through the same process in the semifinals against Manchester City, who themselves will have to prove the exact same qualifications as PSG.

Both teams are going into the game with similar problems regarding injuries and players missing out with COVID-19. However, Bayern Munich are also undergoing an issue suffered by PSG earlier this season - and that's a power squabble between the club's coach and sporting director over signings, in this case, Hansi Flick and Hasan Salihamidzic.

In the same way that Thomas Tuchel lost that battle at PSG - although it turned out fine for the German coach who should polish off Porto in today's other Champions League game - Tuesday's match against PSG could be a last Champions League game for Flick as Bayern boss.

Florentino Perez celebrates another election win

Real Madrid club president, Florentino Perez, will certainly have a spring in his step as he heads to Liverpool on Tuesday for the next day's Champions League match against their English rivals. Perez just won reelection in his post until 2025, helped in the process by being unopposed in the poll.

The other news out of the camp is Real Madrid announcing that Sergio Ramos has now tested positive for COVID-19, although the player was already due to miss the team's next matches with injury. Raphael Varane is currently sidelined for the same reason.

Real Madrid have headed to England to defend a 3-1 lead against Liverpool in an empty Anfield, a definite plus point in the Spanish side's favor, without a crowd to help kick off the kind of comeback that once ruined Barcelona.

Federico Valverde made the traveling party to Liverpool despite picking up an injury in El Clasico, but no sign yet of Eden Hazard, who might instead make an appearance in Real Madrid's next league match against Getafe that is live on beIN SPORTS at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Copa Libertadores continues on beIN SPORTS today with Santos facing the same mission as Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Brazilians are hosting the Argentineans of San Lorenzo holding a 3-1 lead in their second-leg Copa Libertadores qualifying clash to reach next week's group stages. Coverage gets underway from 8PM ET / 5PM PT.