By Tim Stannard

Barca don't need Messi, Tottenham don't need Kane but PSG really need a defense

With three of Europe's Big Five soccer leagues getting underway over the weekend joining Ligue 1 in active mode, it's a great day for way-too-early, Hot-Take City, Monday morning quarterbacking in the media. Sports Burst has donned its oven mitts of truth to handle the scorching hot chatter.

Starting off in Spain, and it's a case of who needs Lionel Messi when you have Martin Braithwaite in the squad with the Great Dane leading the line for Barcelona and scoring two goals in a 4-2 win against Real Sociedad.

As for Real Madrid? Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are back to their very best - as is Karim Benzema - under Carlo Ancelotti who has gone back to 2016 for his forward line for the season in a 4-1 win at Alaves.

No Kane but still able

In the Premier League, a 1-0 victory for Tottenham against Manchester City is golden 150% proof that a) Tottenham don't need Harry Kane - a player who has scored 88 league goals for Spurs in the past four seasons alone - and b) Manchester City do need Harry Kane with Pep Guardiola's side already thrown into crisis. Expect a $450 million move for the England striker any day now.

Paul Pogba is back, back, back (again) after an admittedly remarkable four assists for Manchester United against Leeds United.

Over in Germany and joining Manchester City in the champions-already-in-crisis club are Bayern Munich after a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach, especially with Erling Haaland already in rampant form for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

PSG's case for the defense

In France, the players that need to be getting off the headlines and onto the pitch for PSG may not be Neymar and Lionel Messi but Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos at the back. Sure, PSG have picked up two wins from two at the start of the season, but have shipped three goals against what could be politely called modest teams - Troyes and Strasbourg.

It's in France where we find our third champions-already-in-crisis with Lille. The Ligue 1 champions have picked up just the single point in two matches and shipped four goals on Saturday at home to Nice, the team now lead by Christophe Galtier, who lead Lille to the title last season. Probably not a coincidence.

Galatasaray back in Turkey

There could even be time for some Tuesday morning quarterbacking tomorrow as the soccer keeps on keeping on with beIN SPORTS today.

The Turkish Super Lig continues its opening weekend and the last of the Big Three are in action with Galatasaray at Giresunspor, a side making its first top-flight appearance for 44 years, live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

The pressure is already on Gala with both Besiktas and Fenerbahce winning over the weekend. The Canadian duo of Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Larin scored for Besiktas while Mesut Ozil grabbed the winner for Fenerbahce, his first league goal for the club.

As a special bonus you can also catch Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Trabzonspor for free on beIN XTRA at 12:10PM ET / 9:10AM PT followed by Paris in action - that's the city's second team, Paris FC, in a Ligue 2 match against Auxerre.