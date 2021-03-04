Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Gerard Pique might be a temporary Real Madrid fan with the Derby giving Barca a chance to win the title

Rather than the more familiar Shark Week, a tradition dating back 120 years in America after a proclamation from Theodore Roosevelt, Barcelona might well be launching a whole new annual tradition - Comeback Week.

Before Wednesday's match against Sevilla kicked off in the Copa del Rey the status in the following competitions for Barcelona was as follows: Copa del Rey - red alert. LaLiga - orange alert. Champions League - red alert. Really red.

The first of those has changed to green with Barca booking a place in the Copa del Rey final against either Levante or Athletic Club with a rather dramatic 3-0 win over Sevilla, with the three presidential candidates sitting relatively together in the Camp Nou VIP area and watching on.

The Champions League tie against PSG will be a little tougher to claw back next Wednesday with Barcelona 4-1 down and playing in Paris. PSG might even have Neymar and Angel di Maria back for that match. That remains in red.

However, LaLiga could be switched from orange alert to game on! this weekend with Barcelona only having to do half the work.

The job for Ronald Koeman's side is to beat Osasuna on Saturday - coverage begins at 2:30PM ET - to move within two points of Atletico Madrid at the top, although the Rojiblancos will have played two more games.

The handy thing is that one of them is against Real Madrid on Sunday - coverage begins at 9:30AM ET. A win for Real Madrid or even a draw would be absolutely fine and dandy for Barcelona with 12 games left in LaLiga to close a gap of just two to three points.

The new president of Barcelona, who is set to be announced after Sunday's election, may have a $1.5 billion debt to deal with and the whole Lionel Messi thing, but a domestic double is looking very doable indeed.

Mourinho urges questions to Zidane on Bale

Coach Zizou is set to have a familiar topic arise in Saturday's press conference for the Madrid Derby - Gareth Bale. He'll enjoy that.

In fact, the question is being posed by another former Real Madrid manager - Jose Mourinho, who himself was asked about the future of Gareth Bale, after a sprightly run of form for Tottenham had followed a period of sullen bench-watching for the on-loan Real Madrid man.

"If you want to ask anything about Gareth's future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask Zidane," said Mourinho on Wednesday.

Challenge accepted.

Meanwhile, over the next two days before that press conference, Zidane's priority one through ten will be to get Karim Benzema back in action. The vibe from Zizou himself on Monday was hopeful but not concrete.

Thursday might give an indication if that has changed or not.

Jonathan David powers through a Lille wane

Proudly broadcasting in both the US of A and Canada it would be amiss of beIN SPORTS to not give out a hearty spiritual elbow-bump to Jonathan David the morning after the Canadian striker's contribution to soccer on Wednesday.

The Lille engine that could looked like running out of steam in the title race having dropped points at the weekend and stuck goalless in the final minutes against Marseille in Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash. That was before David popped up with a late brace to keep Lille at the top of the standings - and a good thing too as PSG and Lyon, both won as well.

The Turkish Super Lig could end up with the dream situation of Galatasaray, Besiktas - also Canada driven - and Fenerbahce all on 57 points at the top of the standings.

For that to happen. Mesut Ozil and co will need to overcome Antalyaspor in Thursday's big game on beIN SPORTS live at 11AM ET.