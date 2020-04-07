Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Baseball season could start as early as May with all 30 teams isolated in Phoenix with no fans in the stands

MLB is pushing hard to become the first major American sport to get back to some kind of business, according to ESPN.

The league and also the players' association are examining ambitious plans for baseball to return to TV screens as early as May by relocating all 30 teams to Phoenix, Arizona and beginning the season that was due to start on March 26th using facilities in the city and surrounding area. The theoretical plan reportedly has the backing of federal officials.

However, the logistics would be complicated. All members of the squad and supporting staff - all of whom would have been tested for COVID-19 - would be sequestered in hotels when not playing and only be able to travel to the matches and back.

There would be no fans in the stands - insert own traditional joke here - and strict social distancing rules would be in place throughout games to minimize contact between participants. Gloves would have to be used by Houston Astros team members for any kind of trash can contact.

While the plan is far from being set in stone, especially as those involved could be away from families for up to five months, there is a strong desire to get baseball back not just for financial reasons but for the spirit of a beleaguered nation that is running out of countdown conversations on Twitter.

LaLiga president declares that Spanish soccer will return as early as the end of May

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has reinforced the desire to make sure the current campaign in Spain is completed, no matter how long it takes.

Speaking on a video call to journalists on Tuesday, Tebas declared that "we are not considering at all that we are not going to get back to playing matches."

Tentative dates were even offered up with May 28th, June 6th and even up to June 26th as possible restart dates for LaLiga with games being played behind closed doors, despite the fact that the death toll in Spain remains high with 637 COVID-19 related fatalities on Monday alone.

Tebas said that the cost of abandoning the season as it stands combined with any Champions League revenue losses for clubs would top one billion dollars.

PSG willing to trade Neymar for spare parts as Real Madrid make plans for Mbappe

Transfer gossip hasn't stopped in the meantime. Not for a second. Monday's big news was that Neymar and Mbappe would be staying at PSG for this season.

Not quite, is the update from Tuesday. Spanish outlet, 'Sport' is reporting that PSG might be willing to talk trading players with Barcelona in return for Neymar, a concept that was out of the question last summer. Barca might be able to put Lionel Messi in a happy place by exchanging money along with players such as Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, the front page of AS has the headline of 'Mbappe 2021' - a bit of a giveaway to a story that Real Madrid will be making a move for the player next year, taking advantage of the fact that the footballer will be out of contract with PSG in 2022 and could be considerably cheaper than now.

Oh. And in case you were wondering, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be rejoining Real Madrid this summer. That was apparently a thing. But it isn't any more.

