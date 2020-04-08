By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Infamy, infamy, they've all got it in for me - Bartomeu moves against board members in demand for heads to roll

Yes, it is a little late for a Game of Thrones reference, but Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, appears to have gone all medieval on his board - in a virtual sense - by asking a number of his executive team to resign, including two Vice Presidents.

Indeed, a more Shakespearean reference would have been better for this particular story but Sports Burst is too ignorant to think of one.

Cutting to the chase on this bizarro world at Barcelona, Bartomeu feels that a number of his board members have been spinning and plotting against him, wanting to have presidential elections this summer instead of the scheduled date of 2021.

The idea would be that Bartomeu would then be removed to clean up the image of the club tarnished by Barcagate - the club spinning against the players in social media - as well as numerous other fumbles and bumbles that have so annoyed Lionel Messi in recent months.

Sensing a plot was afoot, Bartomeu has asked for resignations - he cannot technically fire board members - including that of his Institutional Vice President, Emili Rosaud, who was only appointed in January. Rosaud immediately went on to Catalan radio station, Ser Catalyuna, to confirm the story and doth protest.

Rosaud said he was being accused by Bartomeu of talking to the media and leaking insider information that eventually upset the players. While admitting the former - he was pretty much doing that by being on the radio in the first place - he denied the latter and complained about the abrupt nature of Bartomeu's power plays. "We could have waited another three or four weeks to do this," sighted Rosaud.

Fundamentally, Bartomeu is looking to the sporting downtime to clean house, demote those he feels have been disloyal and all with the back-stabbing to give the opportunity to try out a new group of suits to sit beside him. "He wants directors of a less demanding profile," noted the soon-to-be former VP.

Ronaldinho out of jail but not out of trouble

Following on from the bizarro world theme of today's edition, Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been released from jail in Paraguay but are not quite out of the woods yet.

The pair had been arrested and spent a month in stir for entering Paraguay using forged passports - who hasn't done that as some point in their lives? - but posted bail of $1.6 million and are now under house arrest at a hotel while awaiting trial.

That links to a story from England about some characters who should be isolated in their houses but aren't. One in particular was Jose Mourinho who was pictured in the English press in a London park giving an impromptu but hopefully socially-distanced training session to Tottenham midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele.

Fellow Spurs players, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon, were also pictured together running through the same park. "All our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors," was the official statement from Tottenham in response.

Juve calls for return of Cristiano Ronaldo as Serie makes early plans for return

Despite still suffering some terrible times due to the COVID-19 virus, Serie A has been making tentative plans for returning to action next month according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Depending on future health conditions in the country, clubs could resume training as early as 4th May using a controlled, staggered approach of small groups at first - a model currently being run by Bundesliga clubs such as Bayern Munich.

If successful, this could see the league eventually returning at the end of May or early June and taking six-and-half weeks to complete.

In preparation for this eventuality, Inter and Juventus have asked foreign players such as Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Italy after the upcoming Easter weekend. Many went to their home countries after Italy went into lockdown. On returning, all will need to enter a 15-day period of quarantine.