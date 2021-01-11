By Tim Stannard

Catch-up game LaLiga game on Tuesday in balance as winter storm wreaks havoc across Madrid

While Real Madrid's players are now spending an awful lot of time together - more on that in a moment - the opposite has been the case with Atletico Madrid.

Due to the winter storm, Filomena, that has turned much of Spain into a frozen tundra and seen stranded folk sleeping in shopping malls, Atletico Madrid's whole squad was finally able to train today for the first time since Thursday.

And that's a good thing seeing as there is a match lined up against Sevilla in the Wanda on Tuesday, coverage begins at 3:20PM ET. However, that is still hanging in the air a little in the hope that the Sevilla players can get to a Madrid that is blanketed in up to 20 inches or snow that fell on Friday and Saturday - snow that is about to turn into ice.

Our Inaki Angulo will bring the latest from Madrid at 12PM ET on the Sports Burst live show on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and XTRA channel.

Meanwhile, someone else is looking to fly into Madrid to link up with the Atletico Madrid squad. That person is Lyon forward Moussa Dembele who is set to join the Rojiblancos until the end of the season, as a more than useful replacement for the departed Diego Costa.

Although the French forward has had a tough time at Lyon this season due to injury, and Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi being the chosen pair putting Lyon to the top of the table, Dembele bagged 31 league goals over the previous two campaigns.

The good news out of the weekend weather is that one postponed match has been salvaged and that's Elche's home clash against Getafe that is now live today on beIN SPORTS from 12:50PM ET followed directly in a double bill with Huesca hosting Betis.

Real Madrid embark on extended road trip

Winter storm Filomena, has seen Real Madrid taking an extended team-building trip around Spain.

Due to the terrible conditions in the capital city, the Madrid squad was not able to leave Pamplona in the north-east of Spain on Saturday after the goalless draw against Osasuna.

Instead, the team had to set up camp in Pamplona for two days and have now flown to the considerably more clement Malaga on the south coast to prepare for Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup semifinal encounter with Athletic Club.

That does beg an obvious question.

Will the laundry machines at the team hotel be doing double time? Will the Madrid players be living off one or two changes of underwear and socks for the next week? Will there be a clothing and snacks care-parcel air-dropped onto the practice pitches to resupply the Real Madrid squad?

No such problems in Barcelona, with the team able to travel as normal for their own Super Cup match against Real Sociedad. It is perhaps the only thing that has gone to plan for Barcelona over the past year.

Speaking of plans, 2021 Presidential candidate - and former club president - Joan Laporta spoke to our Jamie Easton in an exclusive interview about the possibility of Lionel Messi one day playing in the MLS.

It's a desire that Laporta can see coming to pass saying that "it's the right place to go, MLS is more and more competitive. It would be great experience."

However, the main goal says Laporta is for Messi to see out many more years in Europe with Barcelona. "I would like Messi to be a unique player to be playing for just one club in his career. I would like to see Messi always with the Barca shirt."

For a deep dive into the fortunes of Real Madrid and Barcelona this weekend, in their respective matches, then Monday Night Soccer is the place to be with our Thomas Rongen, George D Metellus and Gary Bailey from 9:30PM ET on beIN SPORTS.

Ambitious 3-way swap underway between PSG, Inter and Tottenham

Still staying with Barcelona. And America. And linking to transfers. Three things, really.

Mundo Deportivo is writing on Monday that American midfielder, Konrad de la Fuente, will not be heading out on loan in January, and definitely not to Getafe, which is the current trend for Madrid and Barcelona players.

Although Konrad has yet to make an outing in LaLiga - two appearances in the Champions League so far - the aim is reportedly to keep working on the player's development at the Camp Nou.

Over in France, RMC Sport is hatching a three-way transfer plot involving PSG, Inter and Tottenham. In a cash-free triple deal, Dele Alli would join PSG on loan from Tottenham, Christian Eriksen would return to Spurs to replace Dele Alli - very much with his tail between his legs after flopping at Inter.

Inter would then take Leandro Paredes to kick people in Serie A, after a direct request from Antonio Conte. However, the chances are a little slim, on this one as fun as it sounds.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed Neymar back into the fold as the nascent PSG coach looks to win some silverware just two weeks into the job with Wednesday's Trophee des Champions against Marseille that is live on beIN SPORTS from 3PM ET.