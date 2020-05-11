Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

While no formal date has been set by LaLiga, June 12 could see restart of LaLiga as clubs returning to training

Our new dystopian existence trundled on over the weekend with soccer fans hanging their happiness on the results of COVID-19 tests as much as a match result.

Quite simply, the less positives there are from clubs, the more chance of a restart of soccer. And with all the caveats in the world, so far so good in Spain's attempts to get LaLiga back to life. Indeed, a tentative target date has been set by LaLiga's president, Javier Tebas - Friday, June 12.

Tebas was talking after the results from the tests on players and staff of the 42 clubs of Spain's top two flights of football were in. Five positive tests were returned - including that of Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles. All cases were thankfully asymptomatic and the players in question have gone into isolation.

The LaLiga president admitted in an interview on Sunday night that 25-30 positive tests were expected from around 2500 that were performed.

That means that the slow and steady restart of Spanish soccer continues. Although Tebas said that no fixed date had been set for LaLiga's top two divisions to get underway, a target had been set - "if it can be June 12, that's better."

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has come out in support of a resumption of LaLiga declaring that although the circumstances were far from ideal, "the country needs football as an economic support and the people need it as a distraction".

Real Madrid squad returns to training as club moves into new home

That restart for Sergio Ramos in particular began on Monday as Real Madrid went back to individual training at the Valdebebas training center.

Indeed, the entire complex is set to become a near permanent home for the upcoming months with Real Madrid set on plans to play the team's remaining matches at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium while the Santiago Bernabeu goes under construction.

The venue currently used by the team's second team, Real Madrid Castilla, could be hosting matches for up to a year or until crowds are allowed back into Spain's grounds.

Bundesliga clubs make final preparations before Saturday's restart

Despite the entire Dynamo Dresden squad going into a fortnight's isolation after two players tested positive for the German second division team over the weekend, there are no plans to stop the Bundesliga's restart on Saturday.

The Bundesliga's chief executive, Christian Seifert, boomed that "we are not changing our aim and we are not changing our plans. The aim remains to finish the season."

Those plans include all the teams involved in Germany's top two divisions going into isolation from Monday morning for the week before the league restarts.

Six games are set for Saturday including the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, whose squads contain two American players, Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Weston McKennie of Schalke.

Premier League clubs left in dark after no government clarity

From the organization, planning and relentless drive of the Germans to restart sport...to the English who are still in a muddle and appear no nearer to a restart of the Premier League this season.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, gave instructions for a loosening of lockdown restrictions in an address on Sunday but professional sport was not mentioned. This leaves the Premier League clubs who are meeting on Monday no nearer knowing whether there is institutional support for what is being dubbed as Project Restart.

Indeed, the meeting is also a way of knowing whether there is a 100% support from all the EPL clubs with open disagreements on whether games should be played in neutral venues or if there should be no relegation from the division this season.