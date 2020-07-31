Sports Burst

by Tim Stannard

PSG looking for two trophies in one week in Friday's Coupe de la Ligue grudge match against Lyon

The third hurdle of a...peculiar season for PSG continues on Friday with the French club having a shot at completing a clean sweep of domestic titles with the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon.

The Ligue 1 title was won by default when the French season was ended early. The Coupe de France title was picked up last Friday, but it's that game which still resonates with PSG's chances of winning two more trophies this season, the Coupe de la Ligue but also the Champions League.

The French club had fancied its chances this year with a rejigged format offering just three single matches to be won, back to back to back, starting with Atalanta in just under a fortnight's team on August 12th in a quarterfinal clash.

But that was before a crunching tackle by Saint Etienne's Loic Perrin sent Kylian Mbappe's ankle into another dimension and needing a good three weeks at least to recover.

Speaking ahead of today's final, Thomas Tuchel admitted that it would take a "miracle" for the striker to feature in that game. "I still have hope, but it’s very feeble,” said the German coach.

However, PSG is not the only team with the Champions League in mind on Friday, as Lyon has Last 16 business to attend to next Friday against Juventus, in a tie where the French team is 1-0 up.

Beating PSG would be quite the tune up and also get a lot of frustration out of the team's system with Lyon being the biggest losers from the French campaign finishing early with the team marooned in seventh.

Once the giants of French football, Lyon has fallen on tough times of late and is without a trophy since 2012. The final ever edition of the Coupe de la Ligue is a chance to change that says Lyon boss, Rudi Garcia, who warns that "opportunities to win trophies are few and far between."

Unless you happen to be PSG who might pick up two in a week. Just saying.

Coverage of the Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon gets underway live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 2:30PM ET.

England finishes season as Scotland starts

There are parallel soccer lives in the UK on Saturday, with one country officially wrapping up its season, while another starts off a new one.

The English season ends with the FA Cup clash between Arsenal and Chelsea in what is being seen as a battle of the shiny young - and a little entitled managers - who have been fast tracked into top jobs on the basis of the success of their playing careers.

Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will be on the touchlines at Wembley. The former did not make any discernible change to Arsenal since Unai Emery's departure, while Lampard picked up less points that Maurizio Sarri's team while conceding as many goals as a side fighting relegation from the Premier League.

On the same day, north of the border and the Scottish Premiership returns for a new campaign, after the previous one was wrapped up early in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sports Burst has a feeling that Celtic might win a tenth title in a row.

