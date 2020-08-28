by Tim Stannard

Messi won't stay and Barca won't let him leave as suitors work out if the Argentine will be free or cost $700 million

If a Real Housewives-style show were to be made of the current dramarama between Lionel Messi and Barcelona's bosses, there would be lots of cutaway scenes to people sitting down looking stressed. But not much else.

That's set to be the case for a while as the M-Exit from Barcelona reaches an impasse.

While Messi would like to be able to jump ship to wherever as soon as possible, that it is not happening until a contractual question is answered on whether the Argentinean angst-machine can leave Barcelona for free, for a few hundred million dollars or around $700 million dollars.

Those are significant figures for clubs such as Manchester City, Inter Milan and PSG, who are all reportedly looking at what a Messi move would cost them both in terms of transfer fee and salary.

However, M-Exit still looks the most likely scenario with reports that Messi will go even if the current Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, resigns on the spot after being forced to publicly eat the player's transfer demand on live primetime television.

While the main story stalls, side news from Barcelona is now in focus with reports on possible destinations for Luis Suarez - a fairly wide range including Juventus, Ajax, Leicester City and MLS.

Another 'out-there' story from Marca suggests that Antoine Griezmann was offered back to Atletico Madrid in return for Joao Felix, with the request being met with a firm, 'thanks, but no thanks.'

A Silva lining and Lyon return to Ligue 1

No such drama for Thiago Silva who has made the smoothest of exits from PSG. Just a day after receiving a fond farewell from the French club, the Brazilian stopper was announced as Chelsea's latest signing. The 35-year-old joins the Stamford Bridge club on a free transfer.

PSG was supposed to be in league action this weekend with a clash against Lens in focus. However, a sick note given to the league's bosses explaining that the players were feeling a little run down after the Champions League final was accepted and the game was postponed.

However, another star of the Champions League is back in action on Friday. Lyon, semifinalists in Portugal is returning to Ligue 1, and setting its sights on removing the memory of a poor campaign last year, made worse by an early end to the season.

"We must start with a win," declared coach Rudi Garcia relishing an opener against Dijon that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 2:55PM ET.

US Sport takes another pause as NBA considers restart plans

Thursday saw US sport taking another day of reflection and protest in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake. NBA playoff matches were postponed, while the also WNBA took a pause. Decisions will be made later today on when and whether play will resume in both leagues.

Three games were postponed in MLB although a number of matches did take place, while the NHL playoffs took a pause after being the only major North American league to continue on Wednesday. The four postponed matches are expected to take place on Friday.

MLS has responded to the comments of Real Salt Lake owner, Dell Loy Hansen, who attacked his team's players for not taking to the field for a scheduled game against LAFC on Wednesday. "The disrespect is profound to me personally,” complained Hansen.

"This is a time for all of us to work together in the pursuit of racial equality and social justice," was the response from MLS Commissioner, Don Garber.

In tennis, Naomi Osaka has agreed to play her semifinal clash against Elise Mertens at the Western and Southern Open. Osaka had initially withdrawn from the tournament to reflect on the death of Jacob Blake but agreed to play the game after the ATP and WTA postponed all matches on Thursday.