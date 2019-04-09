Sports Burst - Why Hazard Is The Real Deal

by Tim Stannard

Sarri says club will not stand in the way of Hazard move to Madrid

True, Sports Burst can get a little overexcited over transfer rumors.

As soon as a player utters the phrase, "you never know the future," then a move is as good as done according to this column.

However, the fuss surrounding Eden Hazard over the past five days really does point to a slam dunk, massive Galactico transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Sports Burst doth present the evidence - Coach Zizou making his long-term admiration of Hazard rather clear last Friday in a press conference. Indeed, the feeling is mutual with Hazard revealing in days of yore that Zidane was his idol when growing up.

Monday coincidentally saw a virtuoso display from the Belgian in a Brussel's rout in Chelsea's 2-0 win over West Ham United that lifts the side into third in the standings. The perfect time to attract Real Madrid's attention with not much else going on.

After the match, Hazard said he was focussed on Chelsea "until the end of the season" and spoke of leaving what would be a goodbye present of a top-four finish and maybe a Europa League win for the London club.

Chelsea boss, Mauricio Sarri, even uttered words about the prospect of losing a player who only has one more year left on his deal with the EPL outfit. "If he wants to have another experience then we will respect that," admitted the Italian who claimed that Hazard has still to tell him what his decision will be on his future.

Mariano Diaz - prepare to hand back that number seven shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo's true heir is coming to town.

Pep launches new Champions League assault as Klopp hails "on fire" Liverpool

Onto more concrete business and the return of the Champions League.

It's quarterfinal time and the choices on the buffet table of soccer are Liverpool against Porto and Tottenham hosting Manchester City.

Starting off with the all-England affair and the match continues Pep Guardiola's quest to win back the Champions League trophy, something the Spanish manager has not been able to do since leaving Barcelona in 2012.

The chances of at least getting to the final have been boosted by the possible return of Kun Aguero who has been out with a muscle injury.

Unlike the normal cagey approach to games of such stature from coaches, Jurgen Klopp is full of vim and vigor ahead of a match against a Porto side that was despatched 5-0 last year at the Last 16 stage of the competition. "We are on fire," boomed the effulgent German.

Barca reveal sliding doors dilemma with Paul Pogba ahead of Manchester United clash

Speaking of Barcelona and Manchester United and the Barca club president, Josep Bartomeu, has revealed that his team were in line to sign Paul Pogba back in 2016 when the footballer left Juventus but were outbid by United in the end to reset the timeline.

Barcelona feature in the transfer talk again this week with rumors of a summertime move to Arsenal for Samuel Umtiti, who seems to have fallen out of favor at the Camp Nou club despite being the quite the hero figure not so long ago.

Over in Serie A and Inter's big cheese has requested that Antonio Conte be brought in to take over in the summer. However, Conte is reportedly demanding to be paid even more than Max Allegri at Juventus.

However, Mauro Icardi's endless problems will be off the table with the Argentinean being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid as the Rojiblancos looks to replace an enormous bag of temperamental trouble in the form of Diego Costa with another.