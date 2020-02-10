Sports Burst - The Wrath Of Ronaldo

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Juve lose leadership despite record-setting Ronaldo as Zlatan smashes Milan meltdown

Monday sees soccer peace breaking out across much of Europe after the weekend.

With one big exception.

Most of the big cheeses appear satisfied in Spain without too many calls of 'crisis!'

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all won.

Valencia do have grumbles though, to be fair, after the team's performance in the 3-0 loss to Getafe was branded as "s**t" on live Spanish television by Gabriel Paulista.

In France, PSG played a game without Neymar bickering with the referee - largely because the Brazilian was absent through birthday party related trauma - while Kylian Mbappe was ready to make nice with Thomas Tuchel as the French forward completed the second game in a row without being substituted after his hissy fit last weekend.

England? Well. The weather and a winter break ensued that just three games were played in the Premier League.

However, not everyone is feeling hunky-dory.

Serie A's two biggest players are very much down in the dumps. Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the warpath after the Portuguese poacher scored for the tenth Serie A game in the row and Juventus still lost to Hellas Verona, a result which ultimately saw the Old Lady losing its place at the top of the table.

That drop down the standings came about because Inter defeated Milan in Sunday's derby in a game that Milan was leading 2-0 at halftime, before losing 4-2 in the second half to suffer the Wrath of Zlatan.

"We stopped playing, the team stopped believing, we stopped pressing," raged the Swede on the shopping list of disaster for Milan.

Almost a clean sweep of contentment.

Leonardo backs Neymar and Mbappe after worrying week

Turning back to PSG now and the club's sporting director, Leonardo, has been reflecting on the week that saw Neymar taking the PSG team out on the town, two days before a league game and Tuchel v Mbappe: The Return.

Starting with Neymar and last Sunday's birthday party that the club were not entirely happy about, Leonardo simply invoked Lady Gaga to declare that Neymar was "born this way."

"He is committed, very happy and a fantastic player. He is very fit," continued Leonardo poking fate in the tummy with a stick considering the triple whammy of the return of the Champions League, carnival and Neymar's sister's birthday are all just around the corner.

Turning to Mbappe and Leonardo was just as supportive. "To say that he is a brat and this and that. I do not accept that. He is an adorable guy."

Bayern Munich moving in for Roberto Firmino

Monday sees Bayern Munich and Liverpool in a transfer-related three-legged race.

Both teams are linked with two hefty rumors. The first suggests that the Bundesliga giants will be making a bid for Roberto Firmino this summer for a fee of around $96 million. Bayern would also make a move for Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

In return, Liverpool would contemplate bringing back Philippe Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayen but owned by Barcelona - or Timo Werner of RB Leipzig. However, losing a figure as important as Firmino could only be covered by bringing in a striker, even more impressive. Mbappe anyone?

