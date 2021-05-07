Sports Burst







An American-Canadian forward line could help bring the Ligue 1 title to Lille with a win against Lens

21 league goals have been scored by three different players called Jonathan. One of those is Canadian.

Another player's father is a president of a country of five million people as well as being a striker for the USMNT.

There are two Turks having seasons of their lives and the squad has a footballer who has already won three league titles in two different countries as well as the European Championships before he was 22.

This incredible collection of players and backstories is now on the brink of winning the Ligue 1 title for the first time in a decade for Lille. However, this is not as big as miracle as it sounds as Lille as been building up to this moment having finished second in Ligue 1 in 2019 and fourth in the curtailed 2019-2020 campaign.

Through brilliant wheeling and dealing in the transfer market and inspirational coaching from Christophe Galtier, a win for Lille today against Lens would see the Ligue 1 title becoming tantalizing close with two match days remaining in France after this weekend.

Friday's game has extra spice as it is a local derby as well. Lens and Lille are separated by a half-an-hour drive up in the north-east corner of France. Lens in itself is a remarkable story with the club in fifth spot in the standings having only just won promotion to the top-flight last season.

However, despite a mental image of quaint French market towns and baguette-yielding cyclists, there is still room for some trash-talking ahead of Friday's showdown. Lens striker Gael Kakuta jibed ahead of today's match that "f we can stop Lille from winning the league title, that would be wonderful too. I prefer for PSG to become champions."

The man of the hour for Lille, Burak Yilmaz, who has four goals in his past four games for the club responded that "he should have kept that to himself. As well last week, they played against PSG and lost.”

A win for Lille would put the team four points clear of PSG with the capital city club playing its game in hand on Sunday. And that's by no means a given in terms of a win as it is against a more than handy Rennes and Kylian Mbappe is suspended for the match.

The very clutch match between Lens and Lille is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

Is Luis Suarez a day away from his revenge?

Speaking of clutch matches, beIN SPORTS is just one sleep away - Sports Burst is three as it needs naps on a Friday - from another one on Saturday. Actually make that two if you throw up the epic encounter between Galatasaray and Besiktas live on Saturday form 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT that will shape where the Super Lig title goes this season.

Barcelona are facing Atletico Madrid in a match stuffed with narratives. There's the fact that it is between two teams separated by just two points in the LaLiga standings with just four games to go. Then there's the matter of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lining up on opposite sides of the pitch, with the latter perhaps looking for some cold-blooded revenge for Barcelona's rejection last summer.

Atletico Madrid have the chance to ditch the moniker of chokers this season as even a draw could be enough to guide the team to the league title. A victory for Barcelona would put their own LaLiga destiny in their own hands - a situation that the team blew last week at home to Granada, a side with considerably less power than Saturday's opponents, although with a striker called Luis Suarez as well. "We just have to make sure we win all our games," said Sergino Dest on the task at hand in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid is live on beIN SPORTS from 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT followed by Galatasaray vs. Besiktas. Don't be tardy.

Final days for Zidane at Real Madrid. Again?

Real Madrid have their own big moment on Sunday in a whopper against Sevilla live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT. And it's fair to say that it is drama-rama around the club at the moment.

Eden Hazard has tried to say see you later to the haters with a post on social media apologizing for showing positive emotions towards his former Chelsea teammates at their passing to the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid. “I’ve read a lot of opinions about me today, and it wasn’t my intention to offend the Real Madrid supporters," said the Belgian.

While that matter could be forgotten on Sunday should Hazard put in a solid performance for once, the existential crisis of Whither Zidane? looms over the club with the rumor that the French coach could leave over the summer, having reached a second "I'm done with all this" breaking point in his Real Madrid coaching career.

Leaving with another LaLiga title in the cabinet could make that decision easier and that could be the case were Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to draw on Sunday and then Real Madrid go on to win their remaining matches starting with Sevilla.

The live edition of the Locker Room will be all over the weekend on beIN XTRA at 6PM ET / 3PM PT.