Sports Burst - The Bundesliga Takes a Beat

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Major countries in Europe ponder soccer restart plans as Germany pushes Bundesliga decision to next week

On Thursday, German authorities were expected to give a green light to the return of the Bundesliga on May 9th.

However, the decision on what comes next for German soccer has been moved to next Wednesday as the country extends social distancing restrictions to May 10th.

While German Chancellor, Angela Merkel and the heads of the 16 federal states did meet on Thursday, the topic of whether a formal restart to soccer in Germany would have a fuller discussion next Wednesday. "It's a delicate matter," admitted Chancellor Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun.

The postponement of the announcement suggests that there may well be some cold feet over a rapid return for the Bundesliga, despite clubs holding daily training sessions for a number of weeks now. However, dire warnings over the disappearance of a number of clubs if the domestic season goes the way of Ligue 1 and the genuine desire of the German government to bring soccer to supporters stuck at home is a strong motivating factor.

There was differing news to the south of Germany on Wednesday with the Swiss government giving the go-ahead for the Super League to return on June 8th behind closed doors.

Italian minister warns Serie A sides to follow the rules or end season

Italy is spending another day arguing amongst themselves in regards to the return of Serie A.

There is currently a stand-off between the government and 18 out of the 20 Serie A sides who want an eventual return for the sport.

While normal folk are allowed to exercise outside in parks and whatnot from May 4th, soccer training facilities cannot open until May 18th. This pushes back any possible restart date to at least the end of June and has caused much rancor from some of Italy's soccer bosses.

On Thursday, the country's Minister of Sport said that it was the highway or the byway for the game in relation to Italian clubs agreeing safety and health rules with authorities.

"If the protocol is agreed by all parties, training will resume," said Vincenzo Spadafora, "if there is no agreement...the Serie A season is over."

Spadafora also called for everyone to stop bickering. Getting soccer back this summer will be the easier task there.

Premier League set for another step in 'Project Restart'

The Premier League clubs are having another meeting on Friday to assess the lay of the land in terms of making a return on June 13th - the target date of what is being called "Project Restart".

Despite major lockdown restrictions in place in the country, the return of the EPL has the full backing from the UK government. However, there seems to be a swing between cautious optimism and concern over a return. Some of the restrictions in place to allow the EPL to run could include only select stadiums being used and players and officials spending six weeks in hotels in isolation.

Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United gathers pace

Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United in the summer - or whenever the current season is over - appears to be an actual thing.

A formal announcement is even being predicted with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder expected to be given the club's number seven jersey, as worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham in the past.

Sancho's expected move to Old Trafford sparked a front page in Thursday's edition of Sport with the Spanish paper reporting that Dortmund had been looking into the possibility of bringing in Ansu Fati as a replacement.

While a permanent deal is thought to be out of the question, a loan could well be considered. The 17-year-old might well be battling Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lautaro Martinez and Neymar in the forward line next season.

Oh. And Philippe Coutinho. Quique Setien is reportedly set on making the Brazilian currently on loan at Bayern Munich a key part of the squad next season.