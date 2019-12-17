Sports Burst - The Adulting Clasico

by Tim Stannard

Zidane hopes for 'good game' as Leo Messi says Camp Nou Clasico clashes are harder for Barcelona

Well, this really won't do.

Not at all.

A day before El Clasico, Sports Burst needs the fuel of some rantings and ravings to fire its engines.

Some kind of trivial, yet at the same time crucially critical social media mayhem.

Idol threats and promises.

Basically, Sports Burst needs Gerard Pique.

Unfortunately, at time of writing there is not a peep to be heard from the Barcelona man. Instead, it's Coach Zizou and Lionel Messi talking...tactics. Shudder. Not even a Gareth Bale insult from Real Madrid's French manager to spice things up.

El Clasico is adulting it for the latest edition.

"This can be a week where many things are said, but people just want to watch a good football match," soothed Zidane on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's game in the Camp Nou.

"Bale? Hope he's got a good book as he's watching the match FROM HIS SEAT IN THE STANDS! A SEAT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROW WHERE HE WILL HAVE TO GET UP A LOT AS WELL!" That's how the press conference went in Sports Burst's mind anyway.

Spanish daily, Marca, even managed to get a hold of Messi ahead of the game. Instead of making wild threats against Sergio Ramos in a decade-long footballing feud, the Argentinean was remarking on how El Clasico was much harder for Barcelona in the Camp Nou than the Bernabeu due to how Madrid are "much deeper and closer together" on the pitch and, and, and...Sports Burst has to stop there.

However, there will be plenty of tactical talk and everything else today on beIN SPORTS starting at 12PM ET with the live edition of Sports Burst from Barcelona with our Gabrielle Amado, Jamie Easton and Ray Hudson on our Facebook page.

And then at 7PM ET join Hope Solo, Bobo Vieri and Ray Hudson for a special edition of the Locker Room to preview the big match.

Ancelotti on way to Everton as Arsenal talk to Arteta

A bit of Premier League reshuffling is taking place on Tuesday with two fairly uninspiring appointments on the very near horizon for the two vacant managerial positions.

Everton has decided to plump for the very safe hands and raised eyebrow of Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss. The Italian was sacked by Napoli last week but still needs to work out his financial terms and compensation with the Serie A club, which could be a very delicate negotiation.

Everton are currently fifth from bottom of the Premier League, which will be a brand new challenge for the former Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich manager who normally has considerably more high falutin, Champions League-residing teams to run.

Arsenal are opting for a former Everton midfielder for their next appointment, a target who also happens to be the right-hand man of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City to create a little bit of bad blood between the two teams.

Suits for the Gunners have been in talks with Mikel Arteta who played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016. Arsenal are currently in freefall with the team actually managing to be even worse under stand-in coach, Freddie Ljungberg who took over from the sacked Unai Emery. The Swede has just one win in his five games in charge.

Flamengo make Club World Cup start as Liverpool split into two

Unbelievably, other games are being played this week as well as El Clasico.

That includes a Coupe de la Ligue match between Monaco and Lille which is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET and therefore perfectly permissible.

Over in Qatar, Flamengo are making their debut at the Club World Cup with the bean-counters at FIFA crossing everything that the Copa Libertadores champions make it past Al Hilal to set up a possible final with Liverpool.

Speaking of Liverpool, the EPL outfit are in action in the Club World Cup on Wednesday, 22-hours or so after a League Cup clash with Aston Villa taking place on Tuesday. In England.

To this end, Liverpool has split into two teams under the one franchise name to give ideas to other big clubs in the world about entering 18 competitions a season to rake in some more money.

Back to speaking of Flamengo again, and the draw for the 2020 Copa Libertadores is taking place today, live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 6PM ET on beIN SPORTS Espanol.

The Bundesliga has a massive match-up with league-leading RB Leipzig away at third-place Borussia Dortmund. The two teams have racked up 79 league goals so far this season between them.