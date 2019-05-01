Sports Burst - Team Messi vs. Team Steamroller

By Tim Stannard

The drip-drip-drip of Messi against the sudden spurs of Liverpool in a plumber-themed Champions League clash

Tottenham's Tuesday night Champions League game against Ajax was all very nice with perfectly acceptable clubs, teams, players, coaches. All being played in the right way, etc. But it had the vibe of a Last 16 knock-out tie. Most watching were indifferent to the winner.

In contrast, Barcelona's clash against Liverpool is the one true Battle of Winterfell, winner-takes-all-final (apart from the actual final). The Champions of Spain against the possible Champions of England. It's the unstoppable force of Lionel Messi against an unstoppable force of Liverpool. In 15-minute doses anyway.

As expected, the pre-match comments from the two coaches involved in the game were a mutual respect-fest. Firstly because Jurgen Klopp is enthusiastic about literally everything and the cautious Ernesto Valverde would talk up the attributes of a team of eight-year-olds facing Barca.

While Barcelona's strengths are much heralded, the Barcelona boss pinpointed the danger of Liverpool's strategy of what a layman would call throwing the kitchen sink at the opposition.

"They have a charge and in 15 minutes they try to flatten you," noted Valverde adding that "they often succeed."

And that seems to be the key to the two-legged tie. Liverpool's ability to defend against the 180 minutes of relentless magic from Messi, and Barcelona standing up against a charging, pitchforks-at-the-gate approach from Liverpool.

The Sports Burst live show will make its bold predictions with our Gabrielle Amado and Jeremy St. Louis. Just head to the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Marquinhos has suggestion for PSG improvement as Dani Alves says 'nay' to Neymar

Some soul-searching for PSG on Wednesday after yet another defeat, this time against Montpellier in Ligue Un on Tuesday. The team was as stylish as ever in the loss with a lead being blown twice and an own-goal contributing to the 3-2 defeat.

A couple of Brazilians have spoken out about a rough end to the season across four different competitions. Marquinhos has noted that the team "cannot play s*** and keep losing games."

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has admitted that although he is tremendously close to Neymar, his teammate made a boo-boo when lashing out at a taunting fan after Saturday's Coupe de France defeat.

"He's an exceptional player, but he has moments when he loses his cool. Despite our friendship, I do not support what he did," admitted the flying fullback.

However, in the whole scheme of things, PSG's problems are still very first world. The team are league champions. However, the same cannot be said for once-rivals Monaco which is now embroiled in a relegation battle.

The Monte Carlo outfit is sitting precariously above the drop-zone in Ligue Un and is facing the new Coupe de France champions, Rennes, hoping that their collective hangover is still living large.

"We've been working hard in training in order to start on the front foot [against @staderennais] - @Rony10Lopes #SRFCASM pic.twitter.com/eGOAFRNoFu — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) May 1, 2019

That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT. Later on the Copa Sudamericana continues at 6PM ET / 3PM PT with a double-header of South American action.

Eriksen being lined up as new Spurs import at Real Madrid

The well-trodden path between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur may be taken again this summer.

That's according to AS that is opining on Wednesday that a verbal deal has been made with Christian Eriksen for the Dane to head to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, to follow a route taken by Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in the past.

The trouble is that's the easy part. Trying to get the player for less than a billion dollars from the normally tough-talking Spurs is another matter.

Marca is fixated today on a ex-Tottenham player at Madrid, Sir Gareth Bale, and is reporting that there is a "cold war" between the footballer and Coach Zizou. Zidane does not have Bale in his plans for next season - nor this to be fair - but the player has no intention of leaving. A stand-off.

The latest transfer gossip and all the reaction to Barcelona's match with Liverpool will be on the Post to Post show. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT.