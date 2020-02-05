Sports Burst - Team Messi v Team Barcelona

by Tim Stannard

Eric Abidal facing dismissal after blaming players for Ernesto Valverde sacking

Well. Barcelona are having themselves quite the soap opera of a 2020.

It all started off with the enforced and largely accidental sacking of Ernesto Valverde after a failed attempt to lure Xavi Hernandez in, while Valverde was still the manager. All that was taking place during a failed Spanish Super Cup campaign.

Then there was the scrambled attempt to find a replacement with Quique Setien eventually being picked, having admitted that he had started the day wandering around his village watching the cows going about their business and ended it being Barcelona manager.

This was followed up by nearly losing to Ibiza in the Copa del Rey, bumbling around in the transfer market and failing to land a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez and instead ending up with a $30 million splash on a winger from Sporting Braga.

🚨 Leo Messi on his IG story today: "The players are always the first to recognize when we're not doing well. Those on the sporting directors side need to be held responsible as well and should assume responsibility for the decisions they make." 👀 pic.twitter.com/D5iZOGDcQx — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 4, 2020

Quite the kerfuffle has now continued with Lionel Messi of all people calling out the team's sporting director in a locker room rebellion at the club.

Messi was responding to an interview that Eric Abidal gave to the newspaper 'Sport' claiming that Valverde was sacked because "many players weren't satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem."'

Messi's response through the medium of social media was rapid and cutting. The Argentinean blamed Abidal for a lot of the team's current problems and called on the Frenchman to name names. "If not we are all being dirtied," wrote Messi.

Rather than Quique Setien being the sixth choice of Barcelona manager - as one report claims - it's probable that the Spanish coach will be wishing he was the thousandth and had been left cow-spotting in his hometown.

Setien to speak and Abidal to be sacked on wild Wednesday for Barcelona

Wednesday is going to be all about the fallout and a countdown to see if any heads will roll at the club.

In theory, it was also going to be a press conference for Quique Setien looking ahead to a Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, but that subject matter is out of the window.

'Sport' is reporting that a meeting will take place between Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Abidal today, that could end up with the resignation / sacking of the Frenchman to appease a clearly disgruntled Messi who Barca are trying to coax into signing a new contract.

And that is why Abidal's comments have hit a very sensitive topic. Messi is said to be disgruntled by a failure to land Neymar, was publicly supportive of Valverde and is now seeing his former teammate, Xavi Hernandez, being called a liar by Abidal after the sporting director claimed that he was not offered the Barcelona coaching top sport which was Xavi's apparent understanding of the situation.

Marseille to keep up PSG chase in Ligue Un clash

In between all of this madness, there is actual football being played on Wednesday including a batch of fine Ligue Un games.

With @ASSE_english hosting @OM_English in today's late match, we take you back too 2006-7 as superb goals from @DjibrilCisse and @MathieuVal8 (his first for the club) saw OM record a win that would allow them to qualify for the Champions League!#Ligue1Legends #ASSEOM pic.twitter.com/mfPbB8UvUd — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 5, 2020

Second-place Marseille will be trying to stay vaguely close to PSG at the top of the table with an away clash at struggling Saint Etienne. That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET.

