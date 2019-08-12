Sports Burst: Simone Biles: the GOAT of GOATS

By Tim Stannard

History made at US Gymnastics Championships as Simone Biles lands historic move in floor final

Just for a moment, it's time for Neymar, Gareth Bale, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and the rest of the soccer fraternity to stand aside for a little bit. They'll all be back soon enough.

It's time for Sports Burst to salute a true legend and an undisputed GOAT.

Simone Biles won the weekend. And the universe. Not for the first time.

The 22-year-old gymnast whose sport has failed her and so many others is still delivering in return.

Biles was competing at the US Gymnastics Championships this weekend and landed an unprecedented triple-double somersault in the floor exercise to win her sixth all-round title. It's a move never before completed by a woman and rarely attempted by a man.

"If any upgrades come, you'll see," said Biles looking ahead to the World Championships in October in the promise of more historic feats.

AIR BILES 😱



The height on @Simone_Biles historic pass is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/TAwNxBw9Rr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2019

Sadly the weekend did not go so well for another US sports icon - and another undisputed GOAT - with a tearful Serena Williams forced to retire from the Rogers Cup final in Canada due to back spasms.

"You are truly a champion, on and off the court," were the words of her opponent Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who at just 19 is a huge hope for Canadian tennis.

Over to Moto GP and the Austrian GP turned out to be one for the ages with Andrea Dovizioso taking Marc Marquez (on the way to being a GOAT) on the final bend of the race in an audacious move to win. However, Marquez still remains 58 points clear at the top of the standings.

Door opened for Bale to stay. Door slammed shut on Neymar

Monday sees only slight movement in the summer sagas of Bale and Neymar. Zidane opened the window of opportunity a little on 'The Golfer' hitting a few more rounds in the courses of Madrid this year.

Bale played half an hour in Real Madrid's friendly against Roma on Sunday and Coach Zizou said that both he and James Rodriguez have futures with the club if need be.

"I count on them 100 percent," said Zidane after the game before noting that anything could happen before the end of the transfer window in Spain on September 2nd.

Real Madrid's season gets underway live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday with a tricky away clash against Celta Vigo.

And as for Neymar? PSG had a comfortable time of it on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Nimes. But that was to be expected. However, Kylian Mbappe declared after the game that "it's not the same team without Neymar as it is with him."

PSG's Sporting Director, Leonardo, revealed over the weekend that talks were progressing well in the process of Ne-exit but the mystery is whether those talks are with Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Pogba takes shine off Manchester United win with exit hint

Some news to dampen the giddy spirits of Manchester United fans after the impressive 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Paul Pogba said that "this question mark" still remains on whether the French midfielder will still be at Old Trafford come the closing of the transfer window.

While Pogba's departure won't exactly be a source of good news for United supporters, the news that Roma might be taking Alexis Sanchez on loan will be.

Napoli are set to continue talks with Hirving Lozano's people to secure a $50 million move from PSV for the Mexican midfielder. The pesky issue of image rights is once again slowing things down.

Depending on your world view of Mesut Ozil, it's either good news or bad news that the DC United look set to replace the departing Wayne Rooney with the German playmaker.