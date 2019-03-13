Sports Burst - Ronaldo Sets Up Lionel Messi Matchup

by Tim Stannard

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick and a big night for Leo Messi in the Champions League sets up debate of sporting superiority

It's as if Sports Burst has been asleep, passed out, woefully ignorant. AWOL.

It has been blankly staring at the smartphone screen of life as it wanders into the traffic of destiny.

How could it have been so stupid? So narrow in its thinking?

As proved on Tuesday night with a stunning hat-trick for Juventus to see the Old Lady into the quarterfinals of the Champions League and with his incredible scoring achievements and breathtaking athleticism, Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the standout player of his generation and possibly of all time.

By fortuitous coincidence, Lionel Messi is playing in the Champions League on Wednesday night for Barcelona as the LaLiga outfit looks to move past Lyon with the tie finely balanced after a goalless draw from the Last 16 first-leg.

However, some consider Messi's incredible scoring achievements and breathtaking skill to make him the standout player of his generation and possibly of all time.

As far as Sports Burst is aware, despite dominating the sport for over decade and picking up individual accolades, club trophies and honors for their country (well, Ronaldo anyway), there has never been some kind of attempt to compare the two to see who comes out on top.

Some kind of friendly rivalry based around a feeling of mutual respect and love between the two sets of supporters for Messi and Ronaldo.

This week's Champions League action is the perfect time to officially start this off - so who is better...Messi or Ronaldo?

The Sports Burst live show will attempt to answer that question on the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Jurgen Klopp brands optimist's scenario for Liverpool in Champions League as "really mad"

It's a Liverpool win-win situation in the Champions League on Wednesday, although Jurgen Klopp does not agree by any measure.

If the Anfield side prevails in a Last 16 second-leg clash against Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena with the first tie at 0-0 then Liverpool will be through to the quarters and Klopp will have gotten one over a familiar rival from the German's time in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

Should Liverpool be knocked out, which is more than likely considering Bayern's improved form of late then the path is clear for the English side to seal the deal on the Premier League title, while Manchester City continue a grueling journey in Europe after yesterday's demolition of Schalke.

However, all this is crazy talk says Klopp. Literally, with the Liverpool boss branding the concept of getting knocked out of competitions as "really mad."

Boca back in business as MLS sides fight for regional respect

There was to be no dramatic turnaround for the two MLS sides in Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals actions on Tuesday night.

Both NY Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo lost their respective second leg ties in Mexico to exit the tournament against Santos Laguna and Tigres respectively.

Atlanta United and Sporting KC will be attempting to turn over their own deficits against Monterrey and CAI on Wednesday. If they fail, then there will be no MLS sides in the semifinal stages of the tournament.

Matchday 2 of the Copa Libertadores was also in full flow on Tuesday and all live on beIN SPORTS. Boca Juniors came away with a 3-0 win over Colombian rivals Deportes Tolima. The big shock of the night was a home defeat for Gremio against Libertad.

The defending champions of River Plate is hosting Palestino on Wednesday night live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. It's one of six matches you can find across the network.