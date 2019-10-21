Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Champions League Turkey Trot

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Eden Hazard in but Modric and Bale still out for Real Madrid squad to take on Galatasaray on Tuesday

If it is good enough for Manchester United and Arsenal then it is apparently good enough for Real Madrid.

The Europa League really is the new Champions League for all of Europe's top trend-setters looking for an alternative end of season location to see in the summer.

That competition appears to be the destination of Real Madrid - if they are lucky - if the team travelling to Turkey today do not turn around their Champions League form which has been lamentable of late.

Coach Zizou's men are currently rock bottom of Group B with just the single point from two games having been pummeled by PSG and suffered a Courtois catastrophe against Club Brugge. Third place is needed to win through to the Europa League.

This makes Tuesday's encounter a must-win match and then some in Istanbul against Galatasaray - a tie that admittedly sounds frightening for Madrid but one that is immensely winnable if the team is organized and disciplined, as PSG were in the last match day with a 1-0 victory.

The trouble is that Real Madrid are neither at the moment having lost at Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday with barely a whimper to show for the display.

A 21-man squad headed out to Istanbul on Monday but there was no Gareth Bale and Luka Modric who are both injured. Eden Hazard returns. Isco and Luka Jovic are also joining the party, perhaps to help carry the kit around as that is pretty all that both players are good for at the moment.

Arsenal with miraculous chance to move into third in EPL

With Jurgen Klopp still grumbling about Sunday's VAR and Manchester United's apparently crazy tactics - "they just defend," moaned the Liverpool man as if this was some kind of crime against sport, Arsenal can spend Monday moving into third in the Premier League table.

Now, this has come as a bit of a surprise to Sports Burst but it was under the assumption that Arsenal were not very good.

However, a win at Sheffield United - traditionally, not the kind of place that Arsenal enjoy - will send Arsenal to within a point of Manchester City. This sets the tricky philosophical conundrum - are Arsenal are lot better that suspected, or is everyone else around them a lot worse?

Brady bunch head for a another big bite in the Big Apple

A little later on Monday in 'Football!' football and the New York Jets are welcoming the miserly New England Patriots to MetLife Stadium. Tom Brady are co are looking for a seventh win this season to continue a methodical clean sweep of all who stand in their way.

Monday will also see the build-up to one of the biggest club games of the season, taking place on Tuesday - the second semifinal of the Copa Libertadores clash between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Boca will need to go some to overturn a 2-0 deficit and end a fairly miserable run against their rivals.

The coverage gets underway on Tuesday on beIN SPORTS at 8PM - plus exclusive footage of the riot afterwards. This is followed on Wednesday by the second semifinal, second leg as Flamengo host Gremio with the tie nicely balanced at 1-1.