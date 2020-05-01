Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Fighting Talk

by Tim Stannard

Government agrees restart plans with LaLiga with May 11th return to training planned

Although the return of soccer in Spain, like everywhere else, is wholly impossible to predict, at least one tradition has returned to lay a path - exuberant fighting talk.

The boasting barnstormer in question is Real Madrid's legend of the wings, Lucas Vazquez, who sounds like he might have been crawling up the walls a little in isolation, declaring that the Real Madrid players have been keeping in shape in their home gyms and that "when we come back we are going to win LaLiga."

That possibility took a tiny, tiny step forward on Thursday with the Spanish government approving LaLiga's heath protocols for a phase one in a return. That begins on Monday 4th May with players beginning a regime of testing and formal inspections of clubs' training facilities.

If those hurdles are passed then training could resume on a socially-distanced, individual basis on May 11th for a potential restart of matches in the middle of June.

Quique Setien says Lionel Messi is Barcelona for life

Quique Setien is back in business and chattering away about transfers...and Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Barcelona boss cheerfully declared his club's interest in the "great" Lautaro Martinez but with the usual caveat. "Barcelona are always interested in great players," beamed Setien.

The future of Lionel Messi, who is free to head wherever he pleases when the current season is finally over, was also the topic of conversation for Setien. But the Argentinean ace will be going nowhere, was the bold prediction from the Barca boss - "Messi and Barcelona will always be together. That's just the way it is."

Premier League discusses restart plans with UK government

At time of writing, sports bosses in the UK, including those from the Premier League, are meeting with government officials to look at how health and safety protocols would look around a resumption of training for professional athletes.

Based on the feelings from that get-together, the Premier League clubs would then meet next Thursday to discuss the plan to return to training on 18th May for a planned resumption of the Premier League on the 8th June.

It is recommended that the wishes of the players are brought into the equation at some point though, with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero revealing to Argentinean television that "the majority of players are scared," about returning to action in June.

Four Serie A clubs given green light to train

Back to Italy where there has been more confusion in what is going on with players' training. Again.

In theory, soccer players are not allowed to return to their clubs' training centers until May 18th. That was a declaration from the country's Prime Minister. However, the regional president of the area where SPAL, Empoli, Bologna and Sassuolo are based has signed a declaration allowing players of those teams to return to their clubs on May 4th and practice on an individual basis.

Meanwhile, a meeting which took place on Friday between some of Italy's soccer unions reportedly ruled that while a completion of the current Serie A season is the target, if the campaign is ended prematurely, then the French route would be followed with the assignation of champions, European places and relegation, based on the current league placings (although adjusted for points per game).

Sports Burst can only imagine the sports lawyers in Italy getting ready for that eventuality.

Over in Portugal and clubs have been given the go-ahead by the government for players to return to training on 4th May, marking a possible resumption of the league in early June.

NASCAR returns with seven races in 11 days May schedule

Always been sniffy as NASCAR? Well, time to come down from your high horse, Frazier Crane.

Cars bombing around concrete bowls at 200 mph and leading drivers running each other over is always going to have drama. And in these sports-starved times, NASCAR is returning to fill that need for thrills and spills.

NASCAR has announced a schedule of seven races in 11 days starting at the Darlington Racetrack in South Carolina on May 17th. "Too tough to tame," is the typically boisterous declaration from the organization.

While the distance between the cars in the races will be the usual three to four inches between bumpers, it will be social distance city in the pits with masks being worn and limited number of team members. And definitely no fans.