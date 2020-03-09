Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Clasico Comedown

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

More bad news on Monday as Thibaut Courtois looks set to miss Champions League clincher against Manchester City

The laws of La Liga are declaring this year that either Barcelona or Real Madrid can only be out of CRISIS for a week. Maximum. Sometimes just two or three days.

Real Madrid had just one week in their happy place, having defeated Barcelona in El Clasico to move to the top of the table. That all ended on Sunday with a loss to Real Betis in what a grumpy Coach Zizou called the team's worst performance of the season - there's a lot to choose from - to see Madrid slip to second place after Barca's less than convincing victory over Real Sociedad.

If matters were not gloomy enough after Sunday's setback in Seville then the news worsened on Monday with AS reporting that Thibaut Courtois is set to miss Real Madrid's next two games with a leg injury.

Scans on Tuesday will shed a little more light however, the Belgian could be out for next week's Manchester City match-up in the Champions League.

However, Barcelona shouldn't be getting too comfortable with the team's two-point lead in LaLiga. Real Madrid will feel fairly confident about beating Eibar in the Bernabeu on Friday. Barca are at Mallorca a day later, the perfect location for another away day disaster.

Indian Wells cancelled a day before tournament start

The coronavirus has had its first major impact on US sport with the announcement that the Indian Wells tennis tournament has been canceled, just as the qualifying phase was due to start on Monday.

The joint ATP and WTA event is one of the biggest tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams and many of the world's top stars such as Rafa Nadal had already arrived. "So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation," was the tweet from the Spanish player.

The city of Indian Wells has fallen under a state of emergency after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the local Coachella valley.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held.https://t.co/BVKQmmcbth pic.twitter.com/CHOd0PgJeV — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2020

It's a different situation in Australia where this weekend's season-opening Formula 1 Grand Prix will go ahead, and with fans in attendance. However, F1's second race in Bahrain takes place the weekend after but with no supporters in the stands.

Elsewhere, the central government of Barcelona has requested that next week's Champions League game at the Camp Nou between Barca and Napoli be played behind closed doors.

Valencia's home game against Atalanta on Tuesday is set to be played in Mestalla without supporters. PSG have reportedly disinfected the Parc de Princes to ensure that Wednesday's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund can go ahead without any problems.

