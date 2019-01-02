Sports Burst - Real Madrid Turn On The Hazard Lights

Chelsea announce Pulisic signing, but loan player back to Borussia Dortmund

A one in a three-hundred-and-fifty shot has just taken place. A very minor miracle.

A transfer rumor has actually come true! Wednesday morning saw Chelsea announce an agreement for Christian "Captain America" Pulisic to move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth $73 million. "It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club," beamed the 20-year-old USMNT international.

The transfer will not take place until the summer with Pulisic remaining on loan in Germany and that looks like a win-win for the American midfielder. Pulisic has fallen out of favor at Dortmund and now has a shiny exit strategy in the summer. However, the American player will get to stick around to potentially pick up a Bundesliga winners medal, with Dortmund currently enjoying a six-point advantage at the top of table over Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid's Hazard lights are on after Pulisic move

So let's get to the juicy turkey bits in this transfer buffet of delight.

Christian Pulisic's arrival in London next summer is a Kansas-sized hint that the English outfit is bringing in a talented, tricksy playmaker, in order to replace a departing, talented, tricksy playmaker in the form of Eden Hazard.

And there is only one destination for the Belgian. That's Real Madrid, a team that has not made a Galactico signing in light years and desperately needs to freshen up its forward line.

That will almost certainly be the first question put to Santiago Solari today with the Real Madrid manager set to be talking to the press ahead of Thursday's La Liga clash against Villarreal. It is the game that was not played due to the club's involvement in the Club World Cup.

United v United as Ole's wave continues in Premier League

Pulisic's brand new club, Chelsea, is one of the teams in action today in the Premier League, to continue what has been quite the binge-watch of English football over the holidays.

A win for Mauricio Sarri's side could lift Chelsea to within one point of a "CRISIS!" Manchester City outfit that is playing a small-scale match-up against Liverpool on Thursday.

Southampton is the visitor to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in one of six matches taking place.

The stand-out affair looks like the curious encounter between an eternally-struggling Newcastle United, which has just one EPL win in seven, and Manchester United. "If we want to stay up, we need to work so hard," admitted a gloomy Rafa Benitez with Newcastle just three points off the relegation zone.

The Old Trafford outfit is continuing its "hey, let's rewind and be kind" philosophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a strategy that has brought three wins on the bounce, 12 goals scored, including four for Paul Pogba.

Catch the best of the Premier League action on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT

Cesc to swap Premier League top for French bottom

Swinging back again to TRANSFER TRACKER! and another story involving Chelsea.

This one is very much a 'out of the pleasant sorbet dish and into the fire' affair with Cesc Fabregas swapping Stamford Bridge for Monaco. A "deal in principle" has been agreed according to L'Equipe for the Spaniard to join the struggling French outfit for two-and-a-half years. Despite a small squad, Cesc has only had five EPL starts this season.

A friendship between Cesc and Monaco coach Thierry Henry - both played together at Arsenal and Barcelona - is key, although quite how long Henry will be in charge of the Ligue Un outfit is anyone's guess with Monaco second-from-bottom of the table.

Colombia striker, Luis Muriel, has made loan move to Fiorentina from Sevilla, which leaves a spot open potentially for West Ham United and Mexico's Chicharito. That's certainly the buzz in Spain at the moment. Keep clicking away on beIN SPORTS.com for the freshest transfer news and gossip.