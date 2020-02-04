Sports Burst - PSG's Triple Trouble

by Tim Stannard

Neymar ruled out of today's Ligue Un Nantes clash as tensions continue between Tuchel and Mbappe (and Cavani)

When Mauro Icardi is the best behaving player in a gaggle of goal-getters then that can't be good for a team.

After all, this is a player who has previously gone on strike and waged media war through TV and Instagram against his former club. A deadly combination.

But some treble trouble is the problem facing Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday in a Ligue Un clash against Nantes.

To be fair, a twelve-point lead in the standings means that a bit of rebellion should not be a major problem to PSG. However, there is an impact to an upcoming Champions League campaign that was looking fairly rosy in terms of prospects.

On Monday, the PSG boss was forced to muse over a very public Sunday night birthday party organized by Neymar, who turned out to be suffering from inflamed rib cartilage and is missing from today's match squad. "Is it the best way to prepare for a game? No, obviously," noted Tuchel.

Then there was the problems with Kylian Mbappe who, for the second time, tried to completely blank his manager after being substituted against Montpellier on Saturday, leading to fairly uncomfortable scenes on the touchline between the pair and reports that Real Madrid are now noting the apparent tension with interest.

That's not forgetting Edinson Cavani, a third striker, who will feel that he is playing under duress after not being allowed to leave for Atletico Madrid over the winter transfer window, despite an offer coming in from the Rojiblancos. Mauro Icardi is an angel in comparison.

Triple trouble for Tuchel for today's Ligue Un clash at Nantes that is live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET and followed some fine Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores action.

Atletico run out of strikers as Trippier has surgery

But wait. If Thomas Tuchel is looking for some moral support from another top-flight coach having trouble with three forwards, then the German can certainly give Diego Simeone a buzz.

Slipping down the LaLiga table and facing Liverpool in a couple of weeks, Atletico Madrid are set to be without Diego Costa (still injured), Joao Felix (recently injured) and Alvaro Morata (very recently injured). That's quite a problem for a team that has only scored 22 goals in 22 league games.

Cavani would have been handy right about now, although that future transfer now looks in doubt even in the summer with Atletico Madrid president complaining of being "messed about" by the footballer's agent and family in the attempted January deal.

Unfortunately, those problems worsened on Tuesday with fullback, Kieran Trippier being ruled out for at least a month having undergone groin surgery.

Jurgen Klopp set to dial into Liverpool’s FA Cup tie

After all these stories of managerial stress, Jurgen Klopp has the right attitude. Don’t even bother with the whole turning up for games business.

Tuesday sees the FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury, that will forever be known as ‘the one with all the kids’. It’s the match that is in the middle of the promised winter break for the team which Liverpool will take on using youth team players and the U-23 manager, Neil Critchley.

However, Klopp might still be there in spirit – well, via a telephone. Critchley has revealed that Klopp may well dial in to the halftime talk in Tuesday’s game to give a rousing message from wherever he happens to be in the world.

That’s what happened in December during the Club World Cup when the first team was in Qatar the youth players were taking on Aston Villa in a League Cup game and eventually losing 5-0. "It was brilliant," said Critchley - "that option is available on Tuesday, but that's up to the manager."

Working from home day. Good enough for much of the PSG squad these days, so good enough for Jurgen Klopp.