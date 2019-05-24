Sports Burst - Pochettino Burns Bridges In Madrid

by Tim Stannard

Poche talks coaching future in Madrid ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

In one word, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed where he was going to be coaching in the immediate future: Valdebebas - the home of none other than Real Madrid.

Technically speaking, to be totally up front, completely transparent, open and honest and all these fine American values, the Argentinean was discussing where his Spurs team would be next week in the build-up to the Champions League final in Madrid.

However, there were enough hints in an overnight interview with Spanish radio station COPE to suggest that Real Madrid might be his destination sooner or later. "I don't allow myself to dream in the long term. Football puts you where you deserve to be." However, that bridge appears to be burned already over a cheeky gag about not being able to stay at Madrid’s training ground overnight, that the club took rather badly to say the least.

Football has placed him in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool, the summit of a five-year plan that Pochettino spoke of in the same interview. And the vibe was that after the final, the Argentinean's future would be discussed with his Tottenham bosses. "It's important to know what our next objective is."

While Coach Zizou is currently in charge of Real Madrid, it would not be out-of-the-box thinking to suggest that Florentino Perez might want an instant upgrade with Pochettino, especially after Madrid's lamentable end to the season. Alternatively, Juventus is another possibility for Poche especially considering the Old Lady's seat is currently vacant.

Wenger admits coaching plans U-turn

More coaching news! Or rather more non-coaching news!

A year after leaving Arsenal after nearly three centuries in charge, Arsene Wenger has revealed that he may not return to managing a club after all, despite his stated intentions. "You'll see me again in football...as a manager, I don't know," admitted the Frenchman to the BBC.

"I left my heart in there."



Arsene Wenger really misses the Emirates Stadium.



🎥 👉 https://t.co/2MataEAsya pic.twitter.com/9MWIrHF1V4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 24, 2019

Meanwhile, another manager who has been out of the game for a year, Antonio Conte is very much waiting in the wings to take over at Inter. The final round of Serie A is taking place this weekend and although Inter has a strong chance of making the Champions League places, it will not be enough to keep Luciano Spalletti in the job.

One footballing move looks set in stone this summer with the normally taciturn Bayern Munich opening revealing that the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City is very much in the club's plans.

Mbappe chases Leo Messi target in final match of season

Friday sees the final round of Ligue Un for the season and a fairly troubled PSG are in action at Reims in a game that is live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

Kylian Mbappe might well be on a mission though as four goals in his final club match of the season will draw him level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race, the challenge to become the most prolific striker in Europe.

However, off the field shenanigans continues to beset PSG with open questions over the future of Neymar and Mbappe although Thomas Tuchel played down any drama with the latter. "I talk to Kylian every day. He knows what I want," said Thomas Tuchel on Thursday.

Those final matches in France are followed by the Africa Champions League final which is two-legged event. The first gets underway live on beIN SPORTS at 6PM and is a whopping clash between the winners of the 2017 and 2018 competitions as WAC Casablanca take on ES Tunis.

