Sports Burst - Pique: Waiting for Neymar

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Barcelona prepare for Napoli while Pique rolls out welcome mat for return of Neymar

After an attempt that would have seen Barcelona play a La Liga game in the US of A this year failed to get off the ground, the Camp Nou club is finally kicking off a match on American soil on Wednesday.

The appearance is a friendly tune-up against Napoli in Miami, followed by a second game against the Serie A side in Michigan on Saturday.

While Leo Messi will not be present on the pitch due to a calf injury, Gerard Pique is very much in the house. And the footballer was let loose before the media on Tuesday night in a virtuoso concert performance that included his greatest hits, the classic "Real Madrid - you still suck!" and "Neymar, come back, have you seen Coutinho play?"

😁 Good morning Barça Family! 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/HwhgSQObaW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2019

In a spin on his Real Madrid classic, Pique talked up Barcelona's dominance of La Liga over the past decade and suggested that Real Madrid do not "play Russian Roulette" with the Champions League and end up forlorn and empty-handed like last season.

As for Neymar, Pique went for the approach of 'he plays for PSG, so I can't really talk about him, but I will anyway.'

"We would be happy to have him here," claimed Pique putting the onus on Neymar to force the move. "He's a star on and off the pitch. We hope something will happen."

Bale and James left behind as Real Madrid heads to Austria

If Barcelona is being featured in one topic, then Sports Burst is contractually obliged to dip into the world of Real Madrid for another.

Wednesday sees Coach Zizou taking his players on another morale-boosting pre-season trip. Real Madrid are in Austria to play RB Salzburg and most of the chitter-chatter surrounds who hasn't travelled rather than who is in the touring party.

That means Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez who have been left behind in Madrid to play golf, or find themselves a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Whatever works.

Another footballer who has not travelled is Mariano Diaz but most seemed to have forgotten that the forward plays for Real Madrid in the first place. Luka Modric is not in the squad either due to injury.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Valencia might be losing Spanish international forward, Rodrigo, to somewhere in the Premier League - not the best summer for Marcelino's men - however the Mestalla club is looking at Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa as a possible replacement.

Dybala becomes too pricey for Premier League move

Tottenham Hotspur might be another club to find out that the cost of doing business with Paolo Dybala is prohibitively expensive.

Manchester United have already walked away from a deal with the playmaker due to the Argentinean's hefty wages and cost of image rights. Spurs look set to do the same despite rumors that a $77 million bid to Juventus is being made.

Any kind of deal will have to be struck over the next day due to Premier League club's incoming transfer window closing on Thursday.

Footballers are still able to leave so that would not impact players moving to Europe, such as Christian Eriksen who is not part of Tottenham's plans after announcing at the beginning of the summer that he sought new, wonderful adventures.

Romelu Lukaku is another footballer whose saga might well run until the end of August. The Belgian forward has not played a part in Manchester United's pre-season plans and has now been fined for missing training without permission, having been getting fitness in with Anderlecht instead. As you do.

Lukaku is expected to end up at either Juventus or Inter depending on whether those clubs can shift Dybala or Mauro Icardi in the process.