Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

A big week for Barcelona being dominated by increasing rift between players and board

Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, already had 99 problems to handle. Leo Messi injured, Ousmane Dembele injured, Luis Suarez getting on a bit to name just three.

However, a Gerard Pique-lead senior player rebellion has apparently been added to the list. The current off-the-field saga began with a Barcelona-based paper, 'Mundo Deportivo', publishing a story about how the senior players wear the trousers of power in the locker room - the power to select signings, line-ups, substitutes, Gatorade flavor. And bring back Neymar.

Pique was nonplussed by this accusation and on Saturday, after the win at Getafe, accused someone within the Barcelona organization itself for the story. "We know how the club works. We know who writes some articles even though they don't sign them with their names."

Not an ideal scenario for Barcelona, a club that now faces two tough matchups this week in the Camp Nou starting with Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday followed by Sevilla in La Liga.

Across Spain and the Real Madrid posse, top of the tree in La Liga, have been speaking on Monday ahead of a Champions League clash against Club Brugge. Who are Belgian. And Madrid has an underperforming Belgian on the roster which was why Eden Hazard was forced in front of the press to confess all about his poor form and promise to do better next time. "I don't doubt myself, I have confidence in myself," announced Madrid's number 7.

Hazard is sure to be a topic for Magisterial: The Ray Hudson Show at 7:30PM ET which has a very special guest in Jason Kreis, part of the technical team setting up Inter Miami and also USMNT U-23 coach.

Manchester United take on Arsenal in troubled times

Manchester United against Arsenal, back in the days of yore, used to be one of the biggest club matches in the business. Two English giants tussling for the title. Ferguson against Wenger. Now, it's a fearsome fight for...sixth probably. Ole v Unai.

The two teams are facing off on Monday in the Premier League because neither are involved in the Champions League this week. Instead, it's a bit of a walk of shame for both in the Europa League these days.

United are currently in 11th place in the standings with just the single EPL win in five and are all over the shop - the technical term for the team's predicament. "I'm not doubting myself," said United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who stands alone in that respect.

Monday night will also see the tensions ratcheting up in Argentina just one day ahead of the Super Clasico.

River Plate and Boca Juniors are facing off in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal clash. Eagle-eyed readers will remember that the last time these two teams met in the competition it all kicked off in Buenos Aires and the second leg of the final had to be played in Madrid.

This titanic battle is live on beIN SPORT with coverage beginning at 8PM ET on Tuesday. Wednesday night sees an all Brazilian affair as Gremio takes on Flamengo.

Coleman wins sprint gold under a cloud

The biggest weekend winner in the wide, wide world of sport was also the most controversial.

US sprinter, Chris Coleman, won the 100 meters title at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar but there was quite the furore.

The 23-year-old won in a blistering time of 9.76 seconds, however in August it looked like the sprinter was to be suspended for the finals after being charged by the US Anti-Doping Agency for missing three doping tests in a 12-month period.

A technicality on the filing date of the first test eventually saw the case withdrawn allowing Coleman - who denies any wrongdoing - to race.

Yesterday, @__coleman captured the men's 100M title.



What will today bring at #WorldAthleticsChamps starting at noon ET on NBC? pic.twitter.com/qp2Pe6UU0u — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 29, 2019

Lewis Hamilton won the Formula 1 race in Russia, however the juice was in growing tensions in the Ferrari camp and rivalry between Sebastian Vettel and Charles LeClerc over who is the top dog in the team and Vettel apparently refusing team orders.

Jonathan Rea wrapped up the Superbikes title for the fifth time, breaking records along the way for most championship wins, race wins and career points.

In the NFL, the Patriots remained 4-0 for the season with a squeaky tight 16-10 over the Buffalo Bills. The Cleveland Browns finally lived up to the hype after 40-35 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

You can watch out for the Weekend Winners of soccer at 7PM ET as Hope Solo and Jeremy St. Louis go through the game's top dogs.