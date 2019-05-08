Sports Burst - Origi: Temporarily Better Than Messi

by Tim Stannard

Liverpool's super-subs cause chaos in Barcelona ranks to commence calls for the end of Ernesto Valverde at the Camp Nou

Until Saturday, Divock Origi had played a fairly peripheral figure at Liverpool and in the world of football.

The Belgian striker had been occasional substitute for the Anfield club when Jurgen Klopp was feeling generous. However, a concussion for Mohamed Salah against Newcastle United last Saturday saw Origi coming onto the pitch to score a winning goal that kept Liverpool in the Premier League title race until the final day.

The same concussion saw Salah ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona and put Origi in the right place at the right time to score Liverpool's winner in an incredible game for the ages.

That single strike that put Liverpool into an ultimately triumphant 4-0 lead has forever changed the destinies of both clubs, more than anything Lionel Messi might have conjured up.

The goal instantly sends Barcelona into chaos and turmoil with the players suffering from shock and awe, the fans fervently furious and Ernesto Valverde realizing that he could well be sacked having suffered a second Champions League comeback humiliation in a row, in a competition that was the number one target this season according to Messi himself.

A triumphant finale to the season for Barca which could have ended with a Treble will now be very uncomfortable indeed with a La Liga title and possible Copa del Rey win simply not enough to cover up a historically awful night in Anfield.

Pochettino sees Champions League exit door from Spurs

Amidst the glorious hullabaloo at Anfield on Tuesday it is easy to overlook that there is another Champions League tie taking place today. Ajax and Tottenham doth do battle in the second semifinal to see which team will be trying to cause pain and misery for Liverpool in the final for a second year in a row.

While the result of Tuesday's game was always going to be fairly cataclysmic for both teams, for the pair involved in Amsterdam on Wednesday reaching the Champions League final is more of a "that's nice" vibe while elimination is "oh well, that was a good run."

Having seen Liverpool overturn a 3-0 deficit to Barcelona, Mauricio Pochettino might be thinking that clawing back a 1-0 loss from the first leg will be easy-peasy. Indeed, in a comment that got a little lost in the fog of mad stuff going on yesterday, beating Ajax and then Liverpool might see Poche moving on to pastures new.

"Winning the Champions League. It should be fantastic no? Close the five-year chapter and go home," opined the Argentinean who said that he was not joking with his possible intentions to make Manchester United's bosses sigh that they might have been a little too hasty with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment after all.

