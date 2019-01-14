Sports Burst - Nowhere to Is-Go From Real Madrid

Isco weighs options at Real Madrid after another battle against the bench against Betis

The fact that Brahim Diaz - who has only been at the club a week - is getting more game time than Isco should probably be of concern to the Spanish international. Indeed, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, and a youth team striker being preferable on the field to Isco are also more clues. Heck, if Kid Rock was on the Real Madrid roster all of a sudden then the Badwitadaba star would be trotting around the pitch more than Isco at the moment.

The footballer was once again left out in the cold against Betis on Sunday - in what ended up being a narrow 2-1 win for Madrid - to pretty much cement the notion that Isco needs to leave the Santiago Bernabeu sooner rather than later. Or wait until the current manager is fired. AS has worked out that the player is the 20th most-used footballer under Santiago Solari with just 410 minutes played despite probably being in the top five most talented.

Despite protestations to the contrary with Solari saying after the win that "there is nothing personal with anyone" it seems that Isco has now fallen into the James Rodriguez-trap: an inexplicable fallout with the coach (Zidane on this occasion) and a rapid redeployment elsewhere.

The 'elsewhere' is the tricky part with few clubs in the world able to offer up the kind of money that will be required by Madrid for the footballer. Instead, Isco is set for an increasingly difficult five months of ploughing through his Kindle reading list whilst sitting benches around Spain.

Dances with Wolves as City looks to close gap on Liverpool

Manchester City is continuing its highly entertaining and heady pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings on Monday with a home game against Wolves.

A victory would see second-placed City closing the gap to four points and putting a bit of space between themselves and Tottenham. Wolves might want to be on alert considering City has scored 16 in the team's last two outings in cup competitions without reply, all be it against lower league opposition.

The one spark of trouble in apparent paradise for Pep Guardiola is apparently tiff with Kevin De Bruyne, with the Spanish coach opining that the Belgian midfielder needed more downtime and his charge very much disagreeing.

PEP 💬 Everybody is important. Everybody has been involved over past two months. They have to show me their level and prove they’re fit in physical and mental conditions. pic.twitter.com/NyXTrQRrbo — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 13, 2019

The AFC Asian Cup continues in the United Arab Emirates with the concluding matches in Group A. Wins or draws for UAE against Thailand and India against Bahrein will put both nations through to the Last 16.

Giuseppe Rossi not joining Manchester United says Solsjkaer

TRANSFER TRACKER!

Apparently, Fernando Llorente to Barcelona was a thing. That was news to Sports Burst, but now it is news no longer with an injury to Harry Kane and Son at the Asian Cup meaning that the Spaniard could be leading the line for Spurs over the next few weeks.

Apparently, Giuseppe Rossi to Manchester United was a thing too. The New Jersey forward has been on the path to recovery from injury and training with former club, Manchester United. However, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer confirmed that there were no plans to sign the Italian turncoat.

Now Adrien Rabiot leaving PSG is a definitely a thing. Has been for a good six months now. The French club is now on tour in Qatar after the weekend league win to Amiens and Rabiot is not there with PSG reportedly putting a $17 million figure on the midfielder's head, seeing as the footballer is out of contract in the summer. Pretty much every club in the world has been linked.

Andy Murray out of Australian Open in first round

The Australian Open is nicely underway where it is now officially Tuesday! Tuesday! Already!

Andy Murray was the star draw with the British player potentially facing his last game as a professional with Murray admitting pre-tournament that his constant struggles with a hip injury were becoming too much to overcome.

The Scotsman did not disappoint with a battling display against Roberto Bautista Agut, but eventually fell 3-2 after what was an epic encounter. "If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end," said Murray.

Unfortunately for John Isner, a long journey has been curtailed with the American knocked out in the first round, losing 3-1 to fellow American Reilly Opelka who is listed at seven-feet tall. Seven feet!

In the women's bracket, defending Carolina Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Maria Sharapova are through to the second round as is Sloane Stephens. Serena Williams is in action in Tuesday's play in Australia as she looks for a record 24th Grand Slam title.