Sports Burst - No Place Like Home For Real Madrid







Irate English supporters demand soccer be returned to grassroots of Russian oligarchs, sovereign wealth funds and investment portfolios

And then there were six. Probably five - Inter Milan are wavering. Realistically four - Atletico Madrid just withdrew. Indeed, by the end of this paragraph maybe just one.

Sports Burst has made extreme slow-cook meals that have lasted longer than the European Super League's entire life span.

The ESL was proudly announced on Sunday by the 12 breakaway clubs to much enthusiasm and joy from the internet. On Tuesday, around the time that thousands of Chelsea fans had gathered at Stamford Bridge asking for the club to be returned to its populist traditions - a billionaire Russian oligarch who made his money in questionable ways - the ESL's already short days were numbered.

Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, had rallied a Dirty Dozen to ride off into the sunset clutching bags of gold with the side mission of saving soccer as we know it. But once the six English clubs in the posse had backed off with owners pretending to be regretful to irate supporters shocked by the self-serving decisions of investment bankers, the project was cooked.

Another one of the founders, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli admitted on Wednesday morning when asked if the project was still viable - "to be frank and honest, no."

With PSG already saying a firm 'non', the Bundesliga clubs turning their backs from the start, and no Premier League teams, a Super League with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Milan is a tough sell considering a half of this line-up is currently called 'LaLiga'...which is where we are heading next.

Real Madrid face possible crisis in Cadiz

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, admitted that he and his Chelsea players were affected by the Super League kerfuffle in a goalless draw against Brighton on Monday. Coach Zizou will have to hope that his own charges do not suffer the same fate today and the stakes are rather higher.

Real Madrid are trying to stay in a frenzied four-way title race at the top of LaLiga, while balancing a Champions League campaign as well. Real Madrid currently sit three-points off Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.

Working against that double challenge is a string of injuries that sees a number of first team players out of action in today's trip to take on Cadiz. Eden Hazard remains on the sidelines - the whole situation there is a mystery - while Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde and Sergio Ramos all miss out as well. At least Raphael Varane and Nacho are returning to the backline to face a Cadiz side that beat Real Madrid back in October.

Cadiz vs. Real Madrid gets underway live on beIN SPORTS today from 3:50PM ET / 12:50PM PT and is preceded by the return of Neymar to the PSG lineup with a Coupe de France quarterfinal clash that will definitely test the Brazilian's Angers-management. PSG vs Angers is live on beIN SPORTS from 12:35 PM ET / 9:35 AM PT.

Santos suffer opening day Copa Lib setback

The good folk of South America do not need to concern themselves with a Super League as they already have one and it's called the Copa Libertadores. And the 2021 version formally got underway on Tuesday with the start of the group stages which will see 96 matches being played over 37 days all exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

Six were played on Tuesday and the evening saw Always Ready living up to their name. Last year's finalists, Santos, lost at home to Barcelona SC, while the Brazilian brethren of Flamengo and Sao Paolo both came up with wins.

Boca Juniors start the action on beIN SPORTS today from 6PM ET / 3PM ET with a youthful squad - Boca Juniors juniors - hoping that they are not the weakest against The Strongest. That match is followed by the reigning champions of Palmeiras hoping not to be schooled by Universitario.

All seven of today's Copa Liberatadores games and the four Copa Sudamericana matches are available across the beIN SPORTS network including some absolutely free on beIN SPORTS XTRA.