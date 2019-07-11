Sports Burst - No Madrid Future For Neymar

by Tim Stannard

One exit strategy left for Neymar as Real Madrid ends interest in ever bringing in the Brazilian

The good news from Wednesday was that Neymar was back playing football again, preparing himself for a whole new season of challenges and suspensions.

The bad news for PSG was that the Brazilian was not kicking a ball about in the French capital where Neymar was supposed to be, but was playing footvolley on a beach in Sao Paolo nearly six thousand miles away.

Monday: PSG release a statement accusing Neymar of failing to show for preseason.



Tuesday: Neymar plays footvolley on a beach in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/7pb4c96TL4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2019

However, Thursday's AS might turn any smiles upside down as the Spanish paper is declaring that one of Neymar's exit doors from PSG has been firmly locked. AS is reporting that Real Madrid have permanently gone off the idea of ever bringing in the Brazilian - a move that looked a certainty at one point - and will instead focus on Kylian Mbappe in the near future.

That leaves Barcelona as the only viable exit strategy, however the Camp Nou club is still no nearer to landing Antoine Griezmann, nevermind a player who could cost twice as much as the Frenchman.

Nevertheless, 'Sport' is claiming that the big day is Monday when Barca will launch the first part of a possible move for two footballers that tend to go on strike if they don't get their own way. What can possibly go wrong?

Elsewhere, Inter have reportedly met up with Manchester United to discuss a move for Romelu Lukaku which will could then set off a departure for Mauro Icardi and his Instagram account.

West Ham United have reportedly made a bid for Gonzalo Higuain after the London club failed to land Celta Vigo striker, Maxi Gomez, who is set to sign for Valencia today.

The Sports Burst live show will take the Neymar temperature on the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

AFCON 2019 continues with crunch quarterfinal clashes

Wednesday saw a tense sweaty evening Egypt in many ways for a couple of the big cheeses at Africa Cup of Nations 2019.

But eventually Senegal and Nigeria prevailed in their respective quarterfinal clashes to move through to Sunday's final-four encounters. And it's all on beIN SPORTS of course.

Senegal will play the winner of today's clash between the very plucky underdogs of Madagascar, who are thriving in their first ever AFCON appearance, and Tunisia - the Eagles of Carthage - which gets underway at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

The first game of the day is set to be an epic encounter between the 2015 winners, Ivory Coast and perhaps the top-performing team in the tournament so far, Algeria. Coverage begins at 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT.

Serena Williams makes play for Wimbledon final

Tennis!

It's a thing!

Two matches. Two places in the #Wimbledon final up for grabs.



It's ladies' singles semi-finals day... pic.twitter.com/Gtco95fiAr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2019

And it's going on in London, England at the moment with Thursday offering up the ladies - their word not Sport Burst's - semifinals at Wimbledon. And that means Serena Williams who is continuing a charge to make an 11th singles final against her unseeded opponent, Barbara Strycova. "I do know that I feel good," said an optimistic Serena.

Today's second semifinal sees Elina Svitolina facing Simona Halep.

The men's bracket resumes on Friday with a veritable treat in store as Roger Federer faces Rafa Nadal in a semifinal sizzler while Novak Djokovic probably puts his feet up and watches on.

The USWNT completed a big Wednesday last night which started with a victory parade in New York and ended in Los Angeles by picking up the best team award at the ESPYS.

Cricket World Cup!

It's also a thing! And it's also taking place in England.

Come on...about a third of the population of the planet care even if most of you don't. New Zealand booked a place in the final yesterday, while the old rivals of England and Australia are currently duking it out - very slowly and incomprehensibly - to join them.