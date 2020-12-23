Sports Burst - No Crisis At Christmas?

by Tim Stannard

Real Madrid face tough test against a fiery Granada team that both kicks booty and takes names

Atletico Madrid had a comfortable victory in a tough LaLiga encounter on Tuesday that was set up for a loss.

Barcelona had a comfortable victory in a tough LaLiga encounter on Tuesday that was set up for a loss.

This simply won't do.

If Real Madrid don't manage to lose at home to Granada in Wednesday's big match, then a season of goodwill and cheer for all three sets of fans without a CRISIS! to laud over for Sports Burst simply won't sit well at all.

Although Real Madrid will be fairly confident of a victory over a feisty and fiery Granada on Wednesday in their temporary Valdebebas home, Granada are very much the team designed to knock the side out of its current Karim Benezma-inspired comfort zone.

Arguably the MVC (most valuable club) in LaLiga over the past 12 months have steered a path through the Europa League group stages and are currently sitting in seventh place with seven points from the last nine. "We want 42 points as soon as possible" said former Real Madrid striker, Roberto Soldado, who is leading the line for Granada this season.

Real Madrid fans might see another sight of Eden Hazard in today's match. The Belgian was added to Coach Zizou's squad, although the French coach admitted that care will continue to be taken with the player with one injury coming after another.

Real Madrid vs. Granada is live on beIN SPORTS from 1:35PM ET.

LaLiga's hottest side in action...and the coldest

That Real Madrid match-up is preceded by one of LaLiga's inform team - Celta Vigo.

Ever since the new Argentinean boss, Eduardo Coudet, took over the side, the previously relegation-threatened team have won four from four to plonk the side next to the European places. Getafe will host a bubbly Celta Vigo live on beIN SPORTS from 11:20AM ET to start off the action in Spain.

The round in LaLiga could up end up with a crisis after all, even if Real Madrid win, as Betis are in action in the grand finale from 3:50PM ET in a local derby against Cadiz.

A campaign full of promise for Betis under Manuel Pellegrini has been disappointing and then some so far with the side just two points from the relegation places going into Wednesday.

The Sports Burst live show will be all over the final games of an epic midweek round of matches in LaLiga from 12PM ET on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

Lille look to hold Ligue 1 lead in frenetic day in France

Another reason not to stay away from the beIN SPORTS screens today is that there is not only LaLiga action on display. But also from France. And Turkey. And the small matter of an all-Argentinean tussle in the Copa Libertadores.

Ligue 1 is packing 10 games into four hours today. And you can catch the league leaders of Lille in action on our no-strings, subscription free beIN XTRA channel as the side travels to take on Montpellier and go into the holiday period on top of the French tree.

Second-placed Lyon are at home to Nantes on beIN CONNECT, which will also be home to injury-riddled PSG side that has ten players out and Thomas Tuchel admitting that the decision on his starting eleven for the match against Strasbourg will be made "very, very late."

Both of those games get underway at 3PM ET. There is also a top match from the Super Lig in Turkey to get the day started on beIN XTRA with Fenerbahce hosting Istanbul Basaksehir in a city derby from 11AM ET.

🇦🇷⚽🇦🇷 @BocaJrsOficial and @RacingClub do battle for the final #Libertadores Semifinal spot tonight at La Bombonera!



📺: @beINSPORTSUSA and @BBCSport are set to provide coverage in the 🇺🇸 and 🇬🇧 respectively. pic.twitter.com/qm36I5MN78 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) December 23, 2020

Everything is topped off with a return to the Copa Libertadores and a quarterfinal second-leg match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club - the winner will meet Santos in the semis. And if it's Boca - and that's debateable as they are 1-0 down - it will be a chance for another Super Clasico Copa Libertadores final against River Plate in the new year to behold.