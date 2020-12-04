Sports Burst - Neymar's Messi Masterplan

By Tim Stannard

Neymar renews apparent personal goal to bring down Barcelona by setting up another summer of disruption at the Camp Nou

Neymar looks like returning to his role of turning soccer on its head and then giving it an enormous tickle for good measure.

In 2017, the footballer broke the mold - and Barcelona along the way - by buying himself out of his contract with the Camp Nou club for around $250 million and moving to PSG. It redefined the value of transfers and also caused Barca to spend probably double that to try to replace him.

In 2021, it looks like Neymar is plotting another major upheaval by bringing Lionel Messi to Paris, but this time for free with the Argentinean out of contract in June.

The plot was teased on Wednesday night when Neymar declared that he hoped to play with Messi next season. "When Neymar says that he wants to play with Messi again, it's because he has to know something about the possible signing of Leo by PSG," mused former Brazilian striker, Rivaldo.

The heat turned up the morning after, when the interim president of Barcelona, Carlos Tusquets, declared that it would have made economic sense to Barcelona to have sold Messi last summer and that there would be no funds available in the next transfer window unless major sales were done.

This ruled out the chance of Neymar moving back to Barcelona, leaving the option of Messi moving to PSG instead for a reunion.

The French media is now reporting that both Neymar and other players at PSG are also lobbying for a big Messi move. Indeed, the PSG sporting director, Leonardo, has been open to it in the past confessing in September that "when we are told Messi wants to leave, we are tempted."

Real Madrid radar pinged by Camavinga agent news

Real Madrid could well be suffering the ripple effect from a potential PSG-Messi move.

The grand theory of 2021 suggests that Messi's arrival would trigger Kylian Mbappe's shuffle to the Santiago Bernabeu, a transfer that has oft been seen as a case of 'when' rather than 'if'.

Some other intriguing news took place on Friday with the announcement that Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, had signed up with a big-time soccer agent - Gareth Bale's in actual fact. Although the 18-year-old French international has recently pledged his immediate future to Rennes, a sudden change in direction is more than possible.

But speaking of Real Madrid issues of the present and Coach Zizou will be battling to make sure that he is still at the helm to welcome in a potential French influx. Madrid are traveling down south to face Sevilla in the first game of what is officially THREE MATCHES TO SAVE A SEASON!

Gremio reach Copa Lib quarters to set up Brazil bonanza

Time for a bit of a news sweep and Gremio completed three ties of the quarterfinal bracket of the 2020 Copa Libertadores with an aggregate 4-0 victory over Guarani on Thursday. The Brazilian side will now face Santos in an all-Brazilian affair next week.

River Plate will take on Nacional in an Argentina vs. Uruguay grudge match, while Paraguayan side, Libertad is up against Palmeiras. Racing Club will have to await next week's Last 16, a second-leg tie between Boca Juniors and Internacional to find out their opponents.

