by Tim Stannard

A French Connection could be key to seeing a Re-Ney-ssaince at Barcelona this summer with swap deal solution

Emili Rousaud.

A week ago, the now former Vice President of Barcelona was just a suit on a board. But then, by leading a resignation rebellion, Rousaud has been causing carnage across the club by calling out corruption. And saving Sports Burst in what can best be described as a sports news vacuum.

Rousaud has been fairly vocal to the media over the past week and has now been revealing what has been really going on behind the scenes at the Camp Nou in terms of transfers - and that means Neymar.

And the answer is that yes, Barcelona have been and remain interested in the footballer who left the club in the lurch three years ago and is currently suing them for millions in multiple cases.

"The interest is real, although it is complicated," said Emili Rousaud to L'Equipe, revealing what would be needed for a deal to go through this summer. "There are three parties. Barca, PSG and the player. If all three agree then they will find a solution."

That admission links in with the latest rumors on how a Neymar deal could be struck. Once again, swaps would be key. PSG apparently want to 'Frenchify' their squad - according to Mundo Deportivo - so Neymar could be moved out with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo moving in.

The biggest reason for Barcelona to want Neymar back is to keep Lionel Messi happy - and that's important considering the Argentinean can leave the club for free this summer.

Indeed, in an interview with Spanish radio on Thursday night, Quique Setien - while joking - inadvertently revealed who wears the power pants at the Camp Nou. "I hope that he keeps counting on me," chuckled Setien. "We will convince him that there is a winning project."

UEFA set to change hardline stance on seasons ending early

At time of writing the English Premier League clubs are meeting virtually - and as ever, Norwich City simply won't follow the rules about muting - and are either expected to reveal nothing new or a great deal about scenarios on how to end the season in England.

⚡️ All the latest work being carried out to support fans by the #PL clubs during the coronavirus outbreak #WeAreOneTeamhttps://t.co/c9GFEgVJan — Premier League (@premierleague) April 17, 2020

The next big video jamboree is expected on 23rd April when everyone in Europe affiliated with UEFA will get together and see how matters are progressing across the continent.

One change expected is the tone of the organization. Previously, UEFA has been fairly threatening to any nation that decides to call time on their leagues without trying to finish them by hinting that entry to European competitions would be blocked.

However, as the coronavirus still has enormous impacts on so many countries across the continent which have lockdowns until at least early May, permission could be given for some countries to throw in the towel and find a solution to resolve the tricky business of assigning the prizes.

A date may also be given for the final of the 2020 Champions League - 29th of August in Istanbul, say the BBC. But that's the easy part. Finishing off all the games to get to the final will take a little bit more work.