Sports Burst - More Overtime For Messi

by Tim Stannard

Barcelona heads to Villarreal looking to speed up La Liga clinching process to give Messi some PTO days

And that's why Ernesto Valderde is coaching Barcelona to another league title win and Sports Burst isn't.

Valverde has realized one truism with Barcelona of late - no Messi, no goals - and it's for that reason the Spaniard has promised that the footballer will be back in action once again against Villarreal on Tuesday, having scored seven out of the last eleven goals for the club over the past three matches.

"There's no ideal setting to use a player like Messi sparingly," admitted Valverde who is looking to clinch the league title as fast as possible to then Messi can be rested for Champions League games and Kevin-Prince Boateng can be unleashed on the defenses of La Liga instead.

The game is live on beIN SPORTS at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT but has quite the warm-up act with Atletico Madrid trying to ease into cruise control and secure second spot with a victory over Girona at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT.

And let's not forget Getafe's mighty and wholly unlikely quest to finish fourth with an away clash as Espanyol on CONNECT at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

Zidane denies nepotistic tendencies ahead of Real Madrid's Valencia clash

Zinedine Zidane has been rediscovering the dubious delights of the Real Madrid press conference today. Basically, it's like being interrogated by five-year-olds repeatedly asking the "why?" question. But instead the questions concern Gareth Bale, as opposed to the need for people to poot.

Tuesday's slices of probing pie ahead of Madrid's La Liga clash against Valencia on Wednesday included accusations of Ivanka-esque nepotism with the fielding of Zidane's son in goal against Huesca. 'Not going down that route,' was the gruff vibe from Coach Zizou in response.

The possible departure of Raphael Varane was another - "I can't imagine a Madrid without him," admitted Zidane who said that the defender had not spoken to him.

There were sympathetic noises towards Gareth Bale who has been getting quite the grief from the crowd and a denial that the remaining games in La Liga were merely test-runs for a massive declutter of players this summer.

💬 This is how Zidane responded to the first question at the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's match against @valenciacf_en. #RMTV pic.twitter.com/uE2eJkyfG3 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 2, 2019

"To talk about a clear out, is a lack of respect," sighed Zidane just wishing for the whole morning experience to be over.

Fulham faces survival battle as United aims for third

One down and two to go in the relegation battle in the Premier League.

Huddersfield will be in the Championship next season having been officially relegated at the weekend and Fulham look set to join them if the London side lose to Watford in an EPL clash on Tuesday. That's quite the set back for a club that had a net spend this summer of just over $100 million.

First World Problems for Manchester United at the end other end of the table, a team that worked its way up from mid-table under Jose Mourinho to a possible third place finish with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Seven #PL games left to secure a top-four spot... #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2019

A victory away at the ever-dangerous Wolves would move United into third (with a game in hand over the others), and only allow Arsenal a single day to enjoy that spot. A loss and Ole out? Just putting it out there.

Serie A has a sizzler with Milan look to avoid the shakes and a third consecutive league defeat with a home clash against Udinese. The runaway leaders Juventus are at Cagliari.

beIN SPORTS is tickled pink to also offer up the first Coupe de France semifinal on CONNECT at 3:10PM ET / 12:10AM PT as Lyon takes on Rennes as well as the return of the Copa Libertadores.

It's time for Matchweek 3 in the #CONMEBOLLibertadores!



Here's the full schedule for what should be another week of exciting action: pic.twitter.com/o5M83JMBiy — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) April 1, 2019

The stand out clash at 8:20PM ET / 5:20PM PT is the Brazil v Argentina encounter between CA Paranaense and the mighty Boca Juniors.