Sports Burst - Messi's Debut: Definitely Maybe!

By Tim Stannard

"He has adapted very well, very fast" said Pochettino on Messi's first days with PSG

It was a 50-50 toss-up on what would be the first question for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 clash for PSG against Brest. Would it concern the long-term future of Kylian Mbappe or the short-term future of Lionel Messi?

The coin of fate landed with the face of the GOAT gazing upwards and an inquiry into whether Messi would get his first PSG minutes against Brest on Friday. And the answer was not a 'yes' or a 'no' but a definitely maybe.

"We haven't decided the group yet, we will analyze if he can be in the squad," said the ever chirpy Pochettino, who declared that "everything is positive" with Messi. "He has adapted very well, very fast and we are pleased with how everyone is working."

The watching world probably won't find out until game day itself on Friday when the full squad is set to be announced.

Once the Messi business had been taken care of, it was on to the transfer rumors of Kylian Mbappe and Poch was equally as positive declaring that the French forward is "motivated, working hard - he is our player, and I want him here this season."

Stay tuned to beIN SPORTS on all the Messi news - and on the chances of Neymar, Donnarumma, Marquinhos and di Maria playing - and catch Brest vs. PSG live on Friday from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Would you Lewa believe it?

It's good morning and welcome on board to Robert Lewandowski who is a very late passenger on the summer's transfer train of destiny. The Polish striker was looking nestled into the plump cushions of another season at Bayern Munich, having already scored three goals in two games for the German champions.

However, a story from Sky Sports says that the forward who is turning 33 on Saturday is looking for a sudden out as a) he wants a new contract past at Bayern Munich and b) he doesn't want a new challenge at Bayern Munich and would like a new challenge. Take your pick.

Lewandowski still has two years on his current Bayern Munich deal and would cost any suitors in the region of $140 million.

River skate out of Copa Libertadores

Hulk smash! And Matias Zaracho, as well.

The Brazilian forward helped shove the last remaining Argentinean club in the Copa Libertadores out of the exit door of despair on Wednesday night. Hulk was on the scoresheet in some style for Atletico Mineiro in a 3-0 quarterfinal, second-leg win over River Plate, to send the Brazilians through 4-0 on aggregate.

Brazilian sides are on a mission this week to put seven teams into the respective final fours of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. So far, the country has filled three of the four places in the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras, Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo who whomped Olimpia 9-2 on aggregate.

The last spot up for grabs is between Barcelona (of Ecuador) and Fluminense today. The first leg finished at 2-2 and the grand finale is live on beIN CONNECT at 8:20PM ET / 5:20PM PT.

beIN SPORTS is bringing you a double date of action from the Copa Sudamericana as Athletico Paranaense and Santos look to book their spots into the semifinals in their respective quarterfinal clashes. The action gets underway from 6:05PM ET / 3:05PM PT.