Sports Burst - Messi Returns!

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

After missing the start of the season, Messi included in Barcelona squad to take on Borussia Dortmund in Champions League season debut

Despite Lionel Messi having a fine old time of it in the stands and on his sofa watching everyone else (sometimes) do the work for Barcelona, the footballer is back, back, back for the first time this season.

The Argentinean ace has been called up for Barcelona’s Champions League squad to face Dortmund on Tuesday in Germany and the timing could not be better for the Camp Nou club.

Barcelona will need to be extremely wary of Borussia Dortmund for three very good reasons.

First off, the German side are actually really good at soccer and polished off Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend to sit second in the Bundesliga standings.

Former striker, Paco Alcacer, is hot to trot with five league goals already this season and has spoken menacingly of some mysterious figures at Barcelona not treating him well during his spell there. The Spaniard has yet to make the big decision - perhaps the biggest of the match - on whether he will celebrate any goals against Barca in Signal-Iduna Park.

The third reason is a basic one. Barcelona have been all very sprightly at home in the Camp Nou in the early stages of the season but lamentable on the road with the two league outings against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna mustering up just the single point.

Valencia's week of doom continues as Napoli move off locker room woes

Elsewhere in Tuesday's match-ups, Serie A table-toppers Inter Milan will take their project into the Champions League with a home encounter against Slavia Prague.

Valencia's week of doom could well be continuing on the road at Chelsea, a team that is prolific up front with a gaggle of young English players but also highly leaky at the back.

Napoli - with refurbished locker rooms now apparently fit for purpose - are hosting Liverpool while Ajax are facing a tantalizing match-up against Lille.

The Premier League wraps up on Monday with Aston Villa looking to move out of the relegation zone against their jersey twinsies, West Ham United.

Spain, Marquez and Tom Brady win the weekend

Weekend winners. Where to start? On a planetary scale perhaps.

An extremely exuberant Spain won the FIBA basketball World Cup to repeat the country's last victory back in 2006. The celebrations really were of a dancing in fountains nature. The US ended up being placed in seventh. No dancing. Or fountains.

The Solheim Cup - the Ryder Cup for the women's golf game - was won by Team Europe, after it polished off the final three singles matches to defeat the US 14 1/2, 13 1/2 in Gleneagles, Scotland.

Moto GP went down to the wire once again in San Marino with more dramatic final lap shenanigans. Marc Marquez crossed the finishing line just ahead of the fearless Frenchman and rising star Fabio Quartarero.

The Spaniard now has a 93-point lead in the standings. 93 is also the racing number of Marquez to represent the year he was born. Nice.

Over in the US of A, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (Antonio Brown included) dismantled the hapless Miami Dolphins with a 43-0 win in week 2 of the NFL. Monday night's action sees the New York Jets hosting the Cleveland Browns.

