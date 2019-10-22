Sports Burst: Messi Betrays Barcelona For Boca

by Tim Stannard

Boca Juniors do battle against River Plate to turn around 2-0 deficit in Copa Libertadores semifinal Superclasico crescendo

In theory, Lionel Messi should be tucked up in bed in fancy hotel somewhere in the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, dreaming of how he will unlock the defenses of the opposition in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Slavia Prague. And also cooking up new ways to avoid having to talk to Antoine Griezmann.

Instead, Messi is going to be wideawake at 2:30 in the morning European time to watch Boca Juniors against River Plate. And this is a footballer who has admitted in the past that he doesn’t actually like watching football. "Yes, obviously I'll be watching it,” said Messi to Argentinean radio.

Messi is either going to have a do-not disturb sign on his door until Wednesday afternoon to catch up on some zees or be sleepwalking his way through his upcoming match against Slavia Prague - or ‘Isco-ing’ through the game, as is the latest hot phrase.

Boca largely slept walked through the first leg of the semifinal match against River Plate which is why they are facing a battle in La Bombonera on Tuesday evening to turn around a 2-0 deficit from the first leg and end a run of six games without a win for Boca against River Plate.

What might be bad news for Barcelona on Wednesday with a sleep-deprived is good news for everyone in North America as the Superclasico is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS from 8PM ET / 5PM PT – no late-night team-betraying antics required.

Mourinho to deploy bad vibes laser against Real Madrid

A disappointed Jose Mourinho boarded his globe-orbiting private jet on Sunday and departed for Turkey.

The Special One had landed in Manchester to gloat over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who had taken his job at Old Trafford. However, a draw for United against visiting saw the Norwegian prevailing and Jose muttering passive-aggressive missives.

Mourinho will spend Tuesday circling Istanbul at 45,000 thousand feet using his bad-vibes radar array to blast the Real Madrid team taking on Galatasaray in a Champions League clash.

It's Match Day three and Real Madrid has just the single point from two games to leave Coach Zizou's job prospects on thin ice once again, having spent two whole weeks on solid ground.

"I want to be here forever," said Zidane on Monday fooling no one when asked whether he felt his job would be under threat with a loss to Galatasaray, to follow the lame defeat at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday.

Madrid will also be keeping an eye on the other Champions League group A clash between Club Brugge and PSG. A win for a very reliable PSG in Belgium will put the French side on nine points and all but through to the next round leaving just one remaining qualifying spot.

Koke’s hope for better days as Pochettino fights for future

The day's other club in crisis on Tuesday is Tottenham who have spent most of 2019 in peril without too many people either noticing or caring despite reaching the Champions League final.

Spurs are back in the competition at back at home fresh from the 7-2 home hammering by Bayern Munich in the last match day. Red Star Belgrade are the visitors, a tie that sounds humdrum if it wasn't for the fact that Spurs couldn't even beat Watford on Saturday.

"Football is all about winning today and what happened yesterday is gone," sighed Poche ahead of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Maurizio Sarri ahead of Juve's home clash in Group D with Lokomotiv Moscow. "I have more freedom" boomed the Portuguese poacher on his new Italian manager.

Such confidence is hard to find at Atletico Madrid, a team that was already struggling for goals even before Joao Felix was sidelined for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury. Atletico are hosting Bayer Leverkusen. "We have a great squad and sooner or later we will get good results," beamed Koke on a team that hasn't won in four matches at home.