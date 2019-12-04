Sports Burst - Manchester United's Tangled Web of Managers

By Tim Stannard

Pochettino waits in wings for Tottenham revenge as Mourinho plots his on revenge Manchester United

Wednesday is Telenovela Day in the Premier League with three sultry characters sparring for power. And getting involved in some football as well, but that's by-the-by.

On one corner of a tangled triangle of tristesse, it's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian was supposed to be the happy-clappy conquering hero at United after rescuing the club from the brooding embrace of doom of Jose Mourinho, but now he's in a position where he cannot a-fjord a loss against Tottenham in Old Trafford on Wednesday after leading the team to a historically bad start to the season.

The very same Mourinho who is now at the helm of the visiting Tottenham but is claiming that his spell at United is "a closed chapter." But perhaps there will be an epilogue with Mourinho taking revenge by leading the downfall of the manager who took his spot on the Old Trafford bench.

And should Solskjaer be cast aside, then the figure set to take over is Mauricio Pochettino, the man cruelly kicked into touch by Tottenham two weeks ago and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Poch would be looking for revenge on both the Special One and Spurs by taking over United after Mourinho gives him the chance to take that revenge by defeating United to take revenge on them and Solskjaer for dismissing him and...and...and....

PSG back in action in Ligue 1 clash against Nantes

On to all things French now and Bordeaux hardcore fans will be wondering if Tuesday was a good or bad day.

Those unhappy at the team's ownership would be satisfied at making some waves by holding up the game against Nimes to make a protest. However, the argument of the team underperforming was scuppered a little with Bordeaux then going on to win 6-0.

Wednesday sees both Monaco and PSG in action after Sunday's game between the pair was called off due to very Un-Mediterranean like weather. PSG are live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 3:05PM ET and are hosting Nantes.

There is a little bit of pressure on PSG now with Marseille winning on Tuesday to close the gap at the top to two points, albeit with Thomas Tuchel's side having played two games less.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and the gang all seem to be fit and ready for this one. That match is preceded at 1PM ET on beIN SPORTS with Monaco at Toulouse.

Zlatan hints at Milan return and makes another MLS dig

King Zlatan has dropped more breadcrumbs concerning his future. Those yeasty kernels of truth are currently leading a path towards Serie A.

Talking to GQ Italia, the Super Swede has announced that he would be returning to Italy with a club that "must get back to winning and renew its history."

The one team that fits the bill in those departments and then some is Milan, currently in twelfth place in Serie A and with few getting around to learning the name of the current coach due to the number of times it changes.

Zlatan hung out at the San Siro for two years between 2010 and 2012 after losing his battle to compete with Leo Messi at Barcelona.

Naturally Zlatan couldn't resist another Un-American dig at the US of A, noting archly that players in North America have a lot to learn "on a technical and tactical level." Go on, Zlatan.

"(They) are not accustomed to playing with their feet as all the traditional American sports involve using their hands."

Speaking of sports that involve hands - that was beautifully done - and VAR controversy steamed into the NBA on Tuesday night when a James Harden dunk was a ruled a non-dunk after the ball passed through the hoop, got caught in the net and was flipped out and over, confusing the referee who did not consult the replay.

The Houston Rockets ended up losing 135-132 in double overtime to the San Antonio Spurs, despite Harden scoring 50 points.