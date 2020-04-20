Sports Burst - Major Liga Soccer?

by Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Santos Laguna and Atlas owner praises benefits of joint MLS and Liga MX super league

Liga MX dropped cracked quite the news egg over the weekend into the sizzling frying pan of controversy with the announcement that there would be a five-year suspension (read permanent into that) for any kind of relegation and promotion from Ascenso MX into Mexico's top flight.

The reasoning behind the move to remove relegation from Liga MX is to increase financial security for the clubs' owners and investors and offer the chance for long-term business planning without the specter of relegation to a lesser league and reduced income.

Basically Liga MX is going to follow the model of a league that is a little closer to home - MLS.

Although controversial, the 'closed shop' model of MLS and expansion through new franchises rather than a promotion pyramid system is justified as the only way that investment would continue to come into the North American game.

Franchise places would not be bought by owners for upwards of $200 million whose teams might spend five years traveling to Anchorage rather than Atlanta for games.

Liga MX's announcement threw a few more sticks onto the rumors fire of an eventual merger with MLS after the 2026 joint World Cup. In fact, rather than rumors, the scheme was very much pushed by Santos Laguna and Atlas owner, Alejandro Irarragorri, who argued that a merger would be "best for both over the long term," arguing that a "high percentage of Mexican football's income comes from the USA."

Spain's soccer bosses begin early planning for LaLiga restart

Time to head into the Restart Room now and the next few days could be key in Spain with tentative...very tentative plans for a restart. At least, tentative plans on how to start the restart.

The head of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales and LaLiga's president, Javier Tebas, met at the HQ of Spain's Higher Sports Council (CSD) on Saturday and came to an accord on plans on how to return soccer to Spain in the near future after the lockdown began in early March.

The details of that agreement were confirmed in a statement on Monday from the CSD and they include setting up a fund of $10 million to help athletes financially impacted by the sporting shutdown.

A reported pact involves protocols for a staged return to training and reaffirms a commitment from all parties to complete the current campaign in LaLiga which still has 11 rounds to run.

The Spanish Players Union has reportedly told its members to be prepared for a 6th June restart and that training on a limited basis could begin from 11th May. However, of course, everything depends on the go-ahead from Spain's health authorities, something reaffirmed in Monday's statement.

Real Madrid set for summer garage sale of players

From news that is grounded in some kind of reality...to transfers.

AS are reporting on Monday that Real Madrid are set to open up the garage door this summer and plonk a gaggle of soccer players on the driveway. The aim is to both reduce the numbers of an overly stocked squad and knock down the wage bill.

Six 'first-teamers' are to be put up for sale and these are Gareth Bale (no surprise, there), James Rodriguez (or there), Mariano Diaz (Clasico hero), Lucas Vazquez (previously teacher's pet), Alvaro Odriozola (already on loan at Bayern Munich) and Nacho (10th fastest soccer player on the planet apparently.)

This six would raise around $130 million in transfer funds - in pre-coronavirus money, that is.

Moving to Italy now and Juventus are set to bring in Mauro Icardi as the club's replacement for Gonzalo Higuain. However, there may be a few hoops to jump through first. PSG will take up an option to buy the Italian striker who is currently on loan in France. Icardi would then be flipped to Juventus for cash and players - potentially Alex Sandro and Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction.

Scratch that! Juventus are going with Harry Kane for next season according to Corriere dello Sport. Nope. Not buying that one.

