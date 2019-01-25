Sports Burst - Madness In Monaco

by Tim Stannard

Leonardo Jardim to return at Monaco after Thierry Henry's ousting

A glum, sad face too many from Thierry Henry looks like having cost the Frenchman his job at struggling Monaco.

That and some truly terrible performances and results - just four wins in 20 matches in charge of the Ligue Un side - as well as reported tensions in the dressing room over his somewhat haughty attitude.

Three-months-ago, Henry left his position as assistant coach of the Belgian national team to take over a Champions League side in the relegation zone. Two Ligue Un wins later in that spell - and the arrival of Cesc Fabregas - and that's where he has apparently left Monaco having lost a home game 5-1 last week to Strasbourg and got the team knocked out of the French Cup in the space of just a few days.

Friday could see what has initially been described as a suspension for Henry turned into a full-blown sacking. But there could be a heck of a twist in the tail with Leonardo Jardim, the architect of Monaco's recent success, returning to become manager having been sacked to make room for Henry in the first place. That, and the announcement of a loan deal of Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid.

The story kicks off what is a very Ligue Un day on beIN SPORTS with the game between Marseille and Lille - a clash that could see Mario Balotelli making a debut for the home team and another sparkling performance from a Lille side that is currently in second place in the Ligue Un standings.

That match is live on beIN SPORTS at 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT. And it will almost certainly be the hot topic for a baffled Gabrielle Amado and Jeremy St. Louis in our live Sports Burst show on the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Barcelona in another transfer Mata with summer move for Manchester United man

TRANSFER TRACKER!

Looks like Barcelona is not done with collecting midfielders. Juan Mata is the latest transfer target for Barcelona, but rather than adding to the $500 million spent by Barca over the reign of Ernesto Valvderde, the Manchester United man will be free with the footballer out of contract this summer.

Valencia has decided to get serious about signing Chicharito from West Ham United. The EPL side has said that it not interesting in loaning the Mexican striker, just a straight sale, and that has reportedly forced the La Liga team to plonk $10 million on the table to start things off.

Milan might be reinforcing as well with a loan deal for Gerard Deulofeu who had a fine spell at the San Siro side in the 2016-17 campaign, but is also enjoying a fine spell with Watford this season.

China lose Lippi as final quarterfinals take place at Asian Cup

Marcelo Lippi has stepped down as the head coach of China after the country's 3-0 defeat to Iran in the quarterfinals of the AFC China Cup on Thursday. "It was a great honor," said the Italian after a three-year spell. Iran will be playing Japan in the semifinals after a victory on Thursday over Vietnam.

The second set of semifinals on Friday sees South Korea taking on Qatar and hosts, UAE, facing the reigning champions of Australia.

Elsewhere today in the wide, wide, world of soccer and the English FA Cup is offering up a humdinger between Arsenal and Manchester United. The lazy narrative on this one is an Arsenal side looking to show progress / how big the job is for Unai Emery against a United team that is reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer / failed in the Norwegian's first big test in charge.

The Turkish Super Lig weekend gets underway with Besiktas hosting Erzurumspor live on beIN SPORTS at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT.

The XTRA will bring you the best of all the action at 7PM ET / 4PM PT followed by the Locker Room giving the hottest takes ahead of another big weekend.

Familiar faces as Djokovic faces Nadal in Australian Open final

The Australian Open has gone old-skool with the final pairings in the men's bracket.

It will be a booming encounter between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, who is looking for a seventh Aussie Open win, smashed through his semifinal on Friday Down Under by sweeping aside Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic and Nadal have 31 Grand Slam titles between them and will be meeting in Melbourne for the first time since 2012 and a game that lasted six hours.

The women's final will be taking place overnight with Naomi Osaka facing Petra Kvitova.