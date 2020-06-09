Sports Burst - Lautaro: Deal or No Deal

By Tim Stannard

Barca face battle to sign Lautaro Martinez as the club reportedly turns down $100m bid for Ansu Fati

The $125m release clause that Barcelona need to pay by July 7th to purchase Lautaro Martinez was already a huge barrier in the path of Lionel Messi's desire to bring in his Argentina teammate.

Inter have now erected another hurdle by looking to persuade their 22-year-old striker that even if Barca somehow find that cash, then a move to the Camp Nou would not be the right one for the player's development.

That's the big revelation from Inter's CEO Beppe Marotta who has spoken out to both reinforce the deal or no deal nature of Martinez - "that’s the only tool to reach a sale" - and his plans to persuade the Argentine to stay put in Serie A and bide his time.

“The player can wait and develop with Inter," said Marotta. "We will meet him, we must make him understand that such a possibility can re-occur in the future, when he is more ready.”

If Sport are correct, then Barcelona have turned down one chance to make that deal come true. The paper reports that Barca received a call from mega-agent, Jorge Mendes, asking if $112m would be enough for Manchester United to buy their 17-year-old forward, Ansu Fati. The offer was reportedly declined.

Meanwhile, actual news from Barcelona trumpets that Lionel Messi was back in full group training on Tuesday for a second day in a row and is still on track to be ready for Saturday's clash at Mallorca that is live on beIN SPORTS at 4PM ET / 1PM PT.

Real Madrid look to offload James at Old Trafford

While Manchester United are being turned down by Barcelona, the Red Devils might have the chance to do the same thing to Real Madrid.

The Sun is reporting that Real Madrid are offering the Colombian midfielder to the Old Trafford side for around $30 million - a bargain basement deal.

It is fair to say that the 28-year-old is not exactly Coach Zizou's favorite at Madrid. However, the player's wages thought to be in the region of $300k a week are a bit of a problem to say the least.

Meanwhile, AS is reporting that Sergio Ramos will be given a new deal with Real Madrid until 2022, but after that, the Spanish defender will be joining the MLS train and heading to Inter Miami, to join up with his friend, David Beckham.

And Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann if the current rumor mill is correct.

Real Madrid gets its LaLiga campaign back on track against Eibar on Sunday live on beIN SPORTS at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT.

Raheem Sterling calls for more minority coaches in the UK

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling, has called for more black and Asian staff to be involved in British soccer and has made a stark contrast to make a point about current hiring practices.

"We've done a lot of talking, and it's time now to act," said Sterling to the BBC, noting that "there's not a lot of faces that we can relate to and have conversations with."

The England international compared the career paths of four former greats for the country, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole.

“The only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting.”



England football player Raheem Sterling says protesters who took to the streets after the killing of George Floyd are trying to find a solution to injustice



FULL INTERVIEW 22:45 @BBCTwo#Newsnight | @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/BApJNqJsQl — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 8, 2020

"They've all respectfully done their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and the two that haven't been given the right opportunities are the two black former players," noted Sterling.

Lampard and Gerrard are head coaches for Chelsea and Rangers respectively. Lampard's first role was at Championship side Derby County. Campbell's coaching career has been in the English lower leagues while Cole is currently looking after Chelsea's U15 teams.