Sports Burst - LaLiga: The Real Super League







LaLiga continues a title race for the ages with four teams involved in a super league based in Spain

While existential issues fly around over the current state of the European Super League - either alive, on standby or buried in an iron tomb for eternity - an actual, real life super league is up and running: LaLiga.

While the title races in England, Germany and Italy are all largely done and dusted, there are still four teams in the title hunt in LaLiga, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla separated by a mere six points. All four were under pressure in a LaLiga midweek round, and all four powered through with wins. All four go again this weekend on beIN SPORTS.

First up on deck on Saturday, it's Real Madrid - a team that is running low on midfielders, 93% reliant on the fitness levels of Karim Benzema, and also keeping a beady eye on a match against Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coach Zizou's side will be hosting Betis, a team that is stuck in a rut of draws at the moment. Real Madrid vs. Betis is live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

The other three teams will go back to back on a veritable super Sunday. A punchy and pugnacious Barcelona are at Villarreal, Sevilla have a derby against Granada while Atletico Madrid are at Athletic Bilbao. It's a match which sounds tough but Athletic have quietly been rather bad since Marcelino took charge with just one league win in nine.

While Florentino Perez may be sulking about the fate of his European Super League dreams, the Real Madrid bigwig already has one running in his own backyard.

Super League 2 continues in classic Ligue 1 season

Breaking news - there are currently two super leagues in Europe. The other is in France.

Ligue 1 also has four viable title challengers separated by a mere three points with just five games to go. Lille, PSG, Monaco and Lyon have all got something going for them in the title stakes and all go at it this weekend in another shuffle of the French title-chasing pack.

PSG are at Metz on Saturday live on beIN SPORTS from 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT. Sunday sees the remarkable Monaco continuing a blistering 2021 at Angers on beIN XTRA at 11AM ET / 8AM PT while the round is ended by an all-banger, no-clanger match between Lyon and Lille.

The Ligue 1 weekend gets underway with a Jorge Sampaoli-inspired and quite madcap Marseille continuing a Europa League push at Reims live on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

⚪🔵 𝙼̲𝙰̲𝚃̲𝙲̲𝙷̲𝙳̲𝙰̲𝚈̲ ⚪🔵



LFG 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒔! We've got a showdown with @StadeDeReims today and we want +3!



Kickoff 🔜 21h00 CET #SDROM pic.twitter.com/YzjpvyoTHt — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) April 23, 2021

More worryingly, Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have gone into local institutional administration after American funding group, King Street, reportedly withdrew its financial support of the club. A club statement said that the financial pressures of the COVID-19 impacts were behind the group's decision. Bordeaux are currently in 16th in Ligue 1 but were champions in 2008-09.