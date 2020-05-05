Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Players set to take barrage of tests before eventual return to training at LaLiga's practice grounds

Well. It's certainly a dystopian look. But at the same time one that gives a small sliver of hope that soccer can return to LaLiga in the near future.

Monday and Tuesday saw the sports facilities of soccer clubs all over Spain being sanitized and deep cleaned in the very first stage of getting soccer back on its feet after a near two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

🏠 Zubieta gets ready to welcome back the squad.



🎥 Following the guidelines of the @LaLiga_EN protocol. #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/hWUCtLSyEv — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) May 4, 2020

The next step will be players coming into facilities for medical checks for the first in a long regime of tests against the coronavirus.

Once this has been completed and results are in, then clubs could return to a strict regime of players training on an individual basis from Friday onwards, before moving onto team training and then an eventual return to action and the completion of the remaining 11 games in LaLiga.

However, the resumption of soccer in Spain still has a lot of hurdles to clear before the June restart plans of the league's head, Javier Tebas, can come to fruition.

For example, based on the results of extensive testing of Bundesliga clubs over the past few weeks, Spanish daily, Sport, reports that between 25 and 30 positive test results are expected of staff or players who will then have to be isolated for 14 days.

The restart regime will also have to match plans of the central government in Spain which has reduced restrictions on the general public in what is being called Phase 0, but is still wary of a return to some of the devastating numbers of the past two months.

Bundesliga expected to be given restart go-ahead

Despite reports of 10 positive COVID-19 tests from amongst the 1,724 undertaken in Germany throughout the Bundesliga's 36 top tier clubs, both Reuters and Bild are predicting that the league will be given the go-ahead to return on 15th May.

A final decision is expected to be made on Wednesday by Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's regional federations. If that decision is a positive one then Germany would be the first major league to return.

In the meantime, Hertha Berlin have suspended Salomon Kalou after the player thought it would be a tremendous idea to joyfully break social distance and hygiene rules at the club, film himself in the process of doing that and then post it to social media for all to see.

Shorter matches idea floated in England

The UK government called for "ingenious" ideas to enable professional soccer to return to the country. The head of the Professional Players Association, Gordon Taylor, said he floated one with the EPL teams - shorter matches to reduce strain on footballers who might be playing an awful lot of games in a short space of time.

Elsewhere, King Zlatan is reportedly considering a return to Milan to go into quarantine for the next 14 days to prepare for a Serie A restart. Ibrahimovic has been in Sweden and training with the team he partly owns, Hammarby. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected back in Turin on Tuesday, with his private jet shuttling his belongings and family between Italy and Portugal.

Some clubs in the Turkish Super Lig have returned to individual training with the division targeting a return to action in early June.

And if any kind of sport is needed as a fix, horse racing behind closed doors returns to France on Monday while the South Korean baseball league got underway today.

Barca's transfer plans lie in the hands of Pochettino

Now...onto the more pleasing tones of the alternate view of soccer and the transfer market.

Today's spice has the future of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez and Neymar in the hands of Mauricio Pochettino. Now, this scheme is a little bit multilayered.

A buyout of Newcastle United is expected in the near future with the former Tottenham coach expected to be appointed. The Argentinean is then predicted to be purchasing Philippe Coutinho off Barcelona for nearly a hundred million dollars.

That would then give cash to Barca to fund Neymar and Lautaro Martinez's transfers with the use of player swaps as well.

Easy.

None of it is going to happen, but it's fun to dream.