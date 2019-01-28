Sports Burst – Is Morata Atletico’s Missing Link?

By Tim Stannard

Monday expected to see Alvaro Morata done deal for Atletico Madrid move

With a cheery wave standing next to some medical types in reassuring big white coats, photos of Alvaro Morata were released Sunday showing that the footballer had completed his medical ahead of the expected announcement that the footballer would be moving to Atletico Madrid today from Chelsea on an 18-month loan deal.

The good news for Atletico Madrid fans is that the club will not be paying a transfer fee for the player as what the Rojiblancos are after and what Morata can provide are not exactly aligned. What is missing from Atleti this season is a fully-functioning striker. Diego Costa alternates between being either injured or going through a barren spell, Nikola Kalinic continues to bounce the checks paid by various clubs along the way. The pair has only managed three La Liga goals this season. It’s largely thanks to Antoine Griezmann that Atletico is in second, five points from Barcelona.

Morata comes with the promise of goals rather than a track record of producing them this season. Chelsea has offloaded a player low on confidence and prone to running into Eden Hazard’s path – something that could be repeated with Griezmann. Morata only contributed five EPL goals to the cause to catch much ire with the short-tempered Maurizio Sarri.

The Spaniard will need to start delivering fast for Atletico due to another large problem – he’s very much a Real Madrid man, and that will never go down with the Wanda-wall. The challenge begins next Sunday against Real Betis.

The Morata transfer train continues as Arsenal attempt Perisic bid

The Higuain-Morata transfer carousel is not quite over.

As a refresh, Morata moved from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid to make room for Gonzalo Higuain who moved from Milan (via Juventus) who was then replaced by Krzysztof Piatek, leaving Serie A’s Genoa on the hunt for a forward. That missing link is set to be Betis striker, Antonio Sanabria, who is set to join on a loan spell on Monday after saying goodbye to teammates in the now traditional form of sad-emoji social media posts.

Se cierra una etapa en mi vida en la cual pasé momentos de todo tipo, pero me quedo con los buenos... Agradecer a mis compañeros el gran detalle que tuvieron al despedirse de mi y a las personas que siempre estuvieron ahí y confiaron en mi. pic.twitter.com/oQkhI8RBIG — Tonny Sanabria (@TSanabria9) January 27, 2019

The last big deal of the winter window looks like being Inter winger, Ivan Perisic, going to Arsenal. But it is not going to be a slam dunk for the Gunners.

A footballer who was long coveted by Jose Mourinho while at Manchester United looks set for a switch to the Emirates. However, there is a fairly big snag in the deal despite personal terms having been agreed. Arsenal want the Croatian on loan. Inter want a sale. Expect this to run right up to Thursday's winter window deadline for a footballer who has reportedly put in a formal transfer request.

Iran looks for Asian Cup final berth as Fenerbahce looks to dig bigger hole

The shock-tastic AFC Asian Cup continues on Monday with the first of the semifinal clashes.

Iran, coached by former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz, is taking on Japan to face either Qatar or the United Arab Emirates who play in Tuesday's semifinal.

It's a manic Monday in Turkey's Super Lig with quite the wrap of matches including table-topping Istanbul Basaksahir hosting Kasimpasa. That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. The desperately struggling Fenerbahce can move out the relegation zone with a win against Yeni Malatyaspor or be thrown into a brand-new crisis of its own making.

La Liga finishes off the weekend with fifth-placed Alaves taking on Rayo Vallevano live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

USMNT moves into prime position for World Cup after debut win for Berhalter

The reborn, now definitely sure-fire favorites for Qatar 2022, USA had a successful debut under Gregg Berhalter on Sunday night with a solid victory over Panama.

In a very much new-look team bereft of the European-based players - but featuring Michael Bradley - the USMNT grabbed a 3-0 win after goals from Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Ramirez.

First cap. First goal. Ready for more.@DjoMihailovic on the 🎙 pic.twitter.com/KfJSinzwo4 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) January 28, 2019

Glendale, Arizona was the site of a new era with the former Columbus crew coach claiming that the US set-up now has a "nice platform to continue to grow." That platform continues next Saturday with a game against Costa Rica in San Jose, California, next Saturday.